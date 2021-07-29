The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli filmmakers released from Nigeria, returning to Israel

The three are expected to land in Israel on Thursday morning after they were released from custody on Wednesday.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 29, 2021 03:02
Photo of Edouard David Benaym (left), Rudy Rochman (center), and Andrew Leibman (right) posing with the Torah before their trip to Nigeria. (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli filmmakers Rudy Rochman, Andrew (Noam) Leibman and Edouard David Benaym were released by the Nigerian Secret Service and flew back to Israel on Wednesday evening, according to a press release published on Wednesday evening.
The three were in Nigeria while filming for the documentary We Were Never Lost, which aimed to explore the Jewish African experience, when they were detained.
 
The filmmakers were reportedly arrested on charges of making contact with anti-government separatists. Their families said that the men were giving a Torah scroll to the Igbo - a small Jewish community in southern Nigeria — as a token of thanks. The Torah scroll was donated by the Nigerian Jewish Youth Movement.
The Igbo consider themselves Jewish, and one of the lost tribes of Israel, though this is not recognized by Israel nor the Chief Rabbinate, and they are not eligible for citizenship via the Law of Return should they not convert formally.
However, some of the Igbo people are in a state of conflict with Nigeria. This conflict dates back to a unilateral declaration of independence by the Igbo in 1967, something that ignited a violent 30-month civil war that saw over a million people killed. The conflict has never fully ended. In November 2020, Nigerian soldiers reportedly destroyed six Igbo synagogues.
The host of the three Israelis, Ima Lizben Agha was arrested by the the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) as well. As of Wednesday evening, she was still being detained despite the three filmmakers having been released.
The three are expected to land in Israel on Thursday morning.
The press statement on Wednesday stressed that the communities the three visited had "nothing to do" with a separatist movement. The statement added that "factually incorrect and inflammatory blogs" led the Nigerian government to suspect the team and take them into custody, confiscating their phones and passports.
"Rudy, Noam and David were caged and held for 20 days in horrendous conditions, locked into a small cell, sleeping on the floor with no access to showers or clean clothes," read the press release. "They were interrogated and mistreated without every officially being arrested or accused of anything."
"Thanks to the efforts of the Israeli, US and French embassies, along with other diplomatic channels, families, and many caring individuals who helped in the process, as of July 28th the [We Were Never Lost] team has been officially cleared of any and all suspicions and although their visas are still valid have been instructed by the Nigerian government to leave the country immediately," added the press release.
The team stated that they will continue working to tell the stories of the Igbo Jews.
The filmmakers arrived in Nigeria on July 6 to film We Were Never Lost, a documentary series about the mostly little-known African Jewish communities in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ethiopia. It also focuses on China, India and Afghanistan.
Rochman, 27, the documentary’s host, is an Israel activist who was a leader of the organization Students Supporting Israel while in college at Columbia University. According to a statement by the families, the team has been working on the film for over a year.

Aaron Reich and JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Israel nigeria film arrest
