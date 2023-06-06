Pope to meet clergy sexual abuse victims in Portugal

Pope Francis plans to meet victims of clergy sexual abuse during his five-day visit to Portugal in August to coincide with World Youth Day, Lisbon assistant bishop Americo Aguiar said on Tuesday.

Francis, who is 86, will travel to Portugal from Aug. 2-6 to attend the global gathering of young Catholics held for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will attend over 15 events, including a mass, a vigil, meetings with youngsters and politicians and a visit to the Fatima sanctuary.

Francis' agenda was released on Tuesday and at the event Aguiar said the pontiff would meet victims of sexual abuse committed by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church.

A Portuguese commission investigating the issue said in February at least 4,815 children were sexually abused by clergy members in the country - mostly priests - over 70 years.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Portuguese commission has found nearly 5000 victims so far

The date and location of the meeting was not included on the official agenda to protect the victims' privacy, Aguiar said, adding the event would take place at the request of both the pope and the Portuguese Church.

The findings were the "tip of the iceberg," the commission said at the time, describing the 4,815 cases as the "absolute minimum" number of victims.

The Portuguese Catholic Church announced a handful of steps in March to tackle child sexual abuse but it has been heavily criticized for not adopting tougher measures.

Aguiar said details of the meeting would not be made public so victims who wish to attend can do so without fear. Around 30 victims could take part but the final number has not been confirmed, the assistant bishop said.

"(The meeting) is being prepared.. it will happen," Aguiar said.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Monday that Francis' visit will "perhaps be the Pope's longest stay in a country" where World Youth Day is taking place.

It is not clear how many people would attend World Youth Day but Aguiar said 1 million were expected.

Despite his health issues, Francis maintains a busy schedule.