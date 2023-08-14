Meet the company bridging the gap between Israel & the Christian market

Watch Live! Tuesday, 15 August • 5 pm Israel Time|10 am EST

Tali Shalem Taub is the Ceo of Holy Gems, an international luxury jewelry brand with exclusive rights to the first deposit of precious gems ever discovered in Israel. Holy Gems works with Israel365 Media to bring their inspiring gems to the Christian Zionist market.

"We were able to receive exposure for our brand in a way that we have never been able to do before. As an Orthodox Jewish woman, I realized that we actually share many beliefs with Christians, who have found our story inspiring and have become one of our key audiences for this new luxury brand.”

Founded in 2012 by Tuly Weisz, an Orthodox rabbi, Israel365 strengthens Israel by building bridges between Jews and Christians. Despite their differences, Jews and Christians share a common faith in the Hebrew Bible. This common foundation means many Jews and Christians see eye to eye on a host of issues - and particularly when it comes to supporting Israel.

Israel365 Media, Israel365’s digital marketing division, builds business relationships between Israel and the pro-Israel Christian world. They’ve acquired tens of thousands of new customers for its for-profit clients and have raised over $5 million for Israeli charities. Working with a variety of organizations, from businesses like eTeacher, El Al, My Heritage and Holy Gems to nonprofits like the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and Magen David Adom, they’ve made the Christian Zionist market an essential part of their clients’ growth strategy. Israel365 Media campaigns have secured hundreds of thousands of dollars of new business for eTeacher, an Israeli tech company focused on E-learning courses.

In a rapidly evolving digital age, businesses worldwide are exploring innovative ways to reach new markets and expand their reach. Shlomo Schreibman, Director of Sales and Marketing of Israel365 Media, emphasized that for Israeli companies and NGOs, the Christian market is an essential market to target.

“There are one million Jews outside of Israel that love Israel, and that's about it,” he said. “At the same, there are about 500 million Evangelicals around the world who love Israel, and 80 million in the US.”

Israel365 Media prides itself of being the go-to company when it comes to penetrating the Christian market.

“When we started off ten years ago, we were strictly a nonprofit organization that strengthened Christian ties to Israel. But we quickly added a business division to better fulfill our mission,” Schreibman remarked. “Today, we have about 25 employees, based in Beit Shemesh and in Dallas, and we work with fast growing companies and large nonprofits to help them grow their donor and customer bases.

The company boasts a database of over three million unique email addresses, which they describe as “the largest pro-Israel database in the world.”

“We have a little over 3 million email subscribers that connect with Israel every day,” Schreibman explained. “These are amazing people that are reading about Israel, praying for Israel, buying from Israel, investing in Israel and donating to Israel.”

Pro-Israel Christians, who tend to be very conservative, are interested in a diverse range of services and products, Schreibman said.

"It really varies,” he noted. “Christian Zionists are interested in tourism-related products and physical goods, but they also generously support nonprofits when they believe in their mission.”

Their clients - a combination of startups, companies, and NGOs - reflect this variety.

Digital marketing has traditionally represented Israel 365 Media's prime focus. "We do a lot of different digital marketing strategies, including newsletters, Facebook ads, and influencers,” Schreibman said. Recently, however, Israel365 Media has expanded into conferences and events.

“This past May we hosted a large delegation of Israeli leaders at the National Religious Broadcaster’s conference in Orlando,” Schreibman added, referring to the world’s largest gathering of the Christian media industry. “These events give us the ability to build relationships top down and connect with the leading ministries and decision-makers abroad." Generous Christian donors dedicated a new ambulance to Magen David Adom at the conference.

In February, Israel365 also opened its first American branch in Dallas, Texas, the heart of the Bible Belt and a center for Christian Zionism. “Israel365 Dallas brings the local Jewish and Christian faith communities together to strengthen one another, support Israel and form authentic friendships based on mutual respect and our shared belief in the Hebrew Bible,” explains Israel365 Dallas Director Sharon Michaels. These relationships advance Israel365 Media’s mission, and create a host of exciting opportunities for their clients. The company hopes to expand to other US cities in the years ahead.

Looking towards the future, Israel365 Media seeks to work with companies and organizations that share their passion for faith based growth and outreach.

“We're looking to work with good people that have a growth mindset,” Schreibman said. “Passionate Zionists who want to grow and understand the value of a new market.”

