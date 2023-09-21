Hundreds of Evangelicals led by Fiji dep. PM on historic flight to Israel

A charted flight of more than 250 Evangelical Christians from Fiji will fly to Israel next week to participate in the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem's annual Feast of Tabernacles celebration.

Among the delegation will be Fiji's deputy prime minister, Viliame R. Gavoka, leading his government's decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem next year, along with cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, and other dignitaries.

The charted flight will be run by Fiji Airways, which will be making the airline's first-ever landing in Israel.

Visitors will also come from Africa and the Middle East, including small groups of Christians from Egypt and Turkey. Featured speakers will include Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, and Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

The week-long event from September 29 to October 6 will draw 3,000 Christians to celebrate Sukkot in Jerusalem, the Galilee, and the Negev. The Feast of Tabernacles celebration is Israel's largest annual Christian tourist event. Raise the Banner dancers team from the Philipines. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

Old City Solidarity march

Highlights will include a march across the Holy City in solidarity with the people of Israel and a visit down south to the border with Gaza, where Christians have helped replant a 126-acre section of the forest burned in recent years by aerial arson attacks.

On Israeli Guest Night, October 3, Jewish Israelis will be invited to celebrate. The event will mark the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and include guest speaker IDF Brig. Gen. (ret.) Avigdor Kahalani.