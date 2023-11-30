Christian Cowboys give most wanted Hamas terrorists playing cards to IDF

A group of Christian cowboys who came to Israel to volunteer are distributing decks of playing cards with photos of the most wanted Hamas terrorists to IDF soldiers in southern Israel and Gaza.

The decks of cards were designed by their friends and printed at Be'eri Printers, located at the entrance to Kibbutz Be'eri, which was among the hardest-hit kibbutzim during the Hamas massacre.

"We're here to volunteer, to give a helping hand to whoever needs it," the cowboys, who were brought to Israel through Hayovel, told The Jerusalem Post. "Mostly, we've been on farms here in Judea and Samaria but also spent a few days south on Gaza border farms. Serving small farms and communities here has been a great honor.

"A few friends had the idea to support the printing press in Be'eri by printing up these 'wanted' cards," they continued. "As you can imagine, it's been a big morale boost, and it's just a matter of time until you [Israel] is gonna win. You always do."

The most-wanted list is not official. One of the trading cards the cowboys provided. (credit: Courtesy)

What's included in the deck?

There are 12 terrorists and two jokers included in the deck. Some of the seedy characters include senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh; Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar; spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida; head of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Mohammed Deif; deputy commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Marwan Issa; deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau and Hamas's military commander of the West Bank, Saleh al-Arouri; former head of Hamas's political bureau Khaled Mashal; political leader of Hamas Fathi Hamad; Hamas operative Ra'ad Saad; and senior commander in the Hamas military wing Mohammed Sinwar.

The cards are written in Hebrew, English and Arabic, but the Arabic names are each written with a twist to mock the terror leaders. For example, Sinwar is written Sinfar, a play on the Arabic word alfar, which means mouse; Sinwar looks like a little mouse in a Hamas tunnel on the card. Advertisement

Mashal is pictured drinking gasoline because he lives in Qatar and lives on its dime.

Abu Obaida looks like a worm, and Deif is shown with plastic body parts because the IDF has bombed him so many times.

The box is designed to look like Shifa Hospital, where the army has said Hamas was operating a command and control center.

The cowboys drove the cards down south to the soldiers and even managed to get them inside Gaza so that soldiers there during the ceasefire could have a little fun.