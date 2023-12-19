Chief Rabbi of South Africa, Dr. Warren Goldstein, accused Pope Francis of repeating "the sins of Pius XII" and "surreptitiously colluding with the forces of evil" in an opinion video he shared on social media on Tuesday.

“By denying Israel the moral right to fight this war, by comparing its just war of self-defense to the barbarism of Hamas, you repeat the sins of Pius XII - surreptitiously colluding with the forces of evil who seek to annihilate the Jewish people," stated Rabbi Goldstein while criticizing the Pope's stance.

Drawing a historical parallel, Goldstein equated Pope Francis's approach to that of Pope Pius XII during World War II, suggesting a failure in the Pope's duty to protect both Christians and Jews from global threats. “And betrays his fiduciary duty as the head of the Catholic Church to protect Christians throughout the world from the same murderous hatred directed against the Jews, not realizing that we are in this war together," he added.

Pope Francis's 'primitive pacifism'

Defending Israel's right to self-defense, Goldstein cited two American commentators, David Rivkin and Peter Berkovitz, who, in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, accused the Pope of "primitive pacifism." Goldstein underscored that Israel's military engagements conform to the principles of a just war, as established by Saint Augustine and the Geneva Conventions. Pope Francis holds weekly audience at the Vatican, December 2, 2020. (credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Highlighting the IDF's efforts in minimizing civilian casualties, Goldstein remarked, “It is a matter of public record that the IDF has done more in this war and previous wars to minimize civilian casualties than any other army in recorded history." He acknowledged the tragic nature of civilian deaths but emphasized their sometimes unavoidable nature in just wars.

The chief rabbi also addressed the broader regional context, particularly Iran's threats against Israel. He criticized Pope Francis for not using his influence against Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities and support for groups like Hamas. "And yet, you have never used your powerful moral voice to condemn Iran for all this," he noted.

In his closing remarks, Goldstein urged Pope Francis to support Israel's fight against Hamas, highlighting the shared threats to Jews and Christians.