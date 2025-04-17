Jerusalem celebrates Holy Thursday with ritual feet washing commemorating Last Supper

On the Thursday ahead of Easter, Orthodox Christians and Catholics gathered to watch the feet of clergy be ritually washed. In Jerusalem, a ceremony was held to ritually wash the feet in preparation for their holy day.

This religious rite is practiced by members of the Roman Catholic Church, as well as members of various Christian churches, particularly in the hierarchy during Holy Week, in the days ahead of Easter Sunday.

Also known as Maundy Thursday, the custom was introduced to imitate Jesus washing the feet of the the Twelve Apostles at the Last Supper the night before he was crucified.

The act was also an ancient hospitality act in the region where Jesus lived, for guests who walked along dusty roads and deserts. According to Brittanica, this was performed by servants or a host’s wife. Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C), the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, kneels at the Stone of Anointing during the Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on April 17, 2025. (credit: JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images)

What does this ceremony symbolize?

The Patriarch of Jerusalem, or a priest, washes the feet of twelve Archimandrites, or monastic superiors, symbolic of humility.

Members of the Church believe that the act is also symbolic of selflessness and compassion, commemorating the Last Supper.