Brooklyn priest removed after greenlighting filming of Sabrina Carpenter video in church

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the leader of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was stripped of his duties following an investigation that revealed instances of mismanagement and unauthorized financial transfers, according to The Independent. The investigation was initiated after the controversial filming of Sabrina Carpenter's music video "Feather" at the church, which sparked significant backlash and concerns over its appropriateness in a sacred setting.

The controversy began when scenes from Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" music video were filmed inside the 19th-century Our Lady of Mount Carmel church. The video features Carpenter dancing around the altar in a short black dress and veil and includes provocative scenes such as dancing in front of colorful faux coffins. The filming raised concerns among church officials about the potential clash with the sacred nature of the church, as reported by People.

The music video for "Feather" depicts Sabrina Carpenter experiencing harassment by an array of men, all of whom end up being killed in grisly ways, including one being decapitated by an elevator, as described by Vice News. The video's provocative nature and the use of the church as a filming location stirred controversy among parishioners and church officials alike.

At the time of the video's release, the Diocese of Brooklyn stated it was "appalled" and that the parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script, according to The Guardian. Bishop Brennan conducted a spiritual rite to restore the sanctity of the church following the incident.

Monsignor Gigantiello admitted that allowing the filming was a "lapse in judgment." In a letter to parishioners, he wrote, "I am saddened by the video filmed in our church... It was a lapse in judgment on my part and I take full responsibility for allowing it to happen," as reported by Entertainment.

"I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of diocesan policies and protocols," Bishop Robert Brennan announced, as reported by CBS News. The investigation found that between 2019 and 2021, Gigantiello transferred a total of $1.9 million in parish funds to bank accounts and companies affiliated with Frank Carone, a former aide in Mayor Eric Adams' administration who is under federal investigation for corruption.

Gigantiello used a church credit card for substantial personal expenses. "In addition, the Diocese's review has identified other instances in which Monsignor Gigantiello used and transferred Parish funds in violation of Diocesan policies and protocols," Bishop Brennan added. These transactions remain under investigation.

In response to the findings, Bishop Brennan appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the parish, granting him complete authority over liturgical matters. This move was made "in order to safeguard the public trust and protect church funds."

In addition to the financial improprieties uncovered, the investigation also led to the removal of Deacon Dean Dobbins. Bishop Brennan relieved Dobbins due to his use of "racist and other offensive language" during private conversations held in the church office that had been secretly recorded at Gigantiello's direction, without the deacon's knowledge or consent. "It was wrong to secretly record Deacon Dobbins, but the use of such language by any church employee is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Bishop Brennan stated.

Gigantiello has defended his stewardship, telling The City, a local news outlet, that the investments were legal and yielded a significant return for the church. He approached Carone to see "if there were any investments I could make" for the parish, as reported by Primera Hora.

Frank Carone, the former aide to Mayor Eric Adams, is under federal investigation for corruption charges. The unauthorized financial transfers from Gigantiello to Carone's affiliated entities have raised concerns within the diocese and among law enforcement agencies. Federal investigators have subpoenaed the Brooklyn church seeking information about Carone and Gigantiello's financial dealings, though neither has been accused of any wrongdoing, according to ABC News.

Sabrina Carpenter acknowledged the uproar caused by her music video. According to The Fader, she mentioned that her team had received approval in advance for the filming. During a concert at Madison Square Garden, Carpenter made light of the situation, saying, "Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or...?" as reported by Hartford Courant.

