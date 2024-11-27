Pope Francis urges Church to welcome cohabiting couples and divorced individuals

On Monday, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the Church embracing cohabiting couples and divorced individuals, highlighting the need for inclusivity alongside the promotion of traditional family structures. During an audience with the academic community of the Pontifical Theological Institute John Paul II for Marriage and Family Sciences, he addressed the complexities faced by those who live outside the traditional bounds of marriage.

"The Church must welcome everyone, everyone, do not forget this word," Pope Francis said, according to El Nacional. The declaration reinforces his ongoing message of inclusivity and compassion towards all members of the Church, regardless of their personal circumstances. He stressed that while the Church continues to advocate for families founded on the sanctity of marriage, it also has a responsibility to extend pastoral care to those who find themselves on different paths.

Pope Francis reminded the faithful of the necessity for "pastoral accompaniment to those who cohabit indefinitely postponing their marital commitment and to the divorced who have remarried," as reported by El Cronista. By acknowledging these groups, he highlighted the importance of understanding and supporting individuals who may feel alienated due to their lifestyle choices or past decisions. His approach signifies a move towards a more empathetic and less judgmental Church community.

In his address, he elaborated on the Church's role in strengthening family bonds through love and charity. "Without excluding anyone, the Church promotes the family, founded on marriage, contributing everywhere and at all times to make the marital bond stronger, by virtue of that love which is greater than all: charity," Pope Francis explained, as noted by El Tiempo. This statement underscores the dual mission of the Church to uphold traditional values while also practicing unconditional love and acceptance.

He further acknowledged the challenges faced by individuals who have experienced painful personal situations. "They are baptized, they are brothers and sisters, the Holy Spirit pours out on them gifts and charisms for the good of all: their presence in the Church testifies to their desire to persevere in the faith, despite the wounds of painful experiences," he added, according to El Nacional. This acknowledgment serves to validate the faith and commitment of those who may feel marginalized within the Church community.

Pope Francis also reflected on the fundamental strength of the family unit, emphasizing its capacity for love and resilience. "Indeed, the strength of the family resides essentially in its capacity to love and to teach to love; however wounded a family may be, it can always grow from love," he pointed out, as reported by El Nuevo Día. This perspective promotes a hopeful outlook for all families, regardless of their circumstances, and encourages growth and healing through love.

Addressing broader social issues, he denounced injustices faced by individuals in various parts of the world. "Unfortunately, there are countries where public authorities do not respect the dignity and freedom to which every human being has an inalienable right as a child of God," Pope Francis stated, according to El Cronista. This criticism highlights his concern for human rights and the universal call to uphold the dignity of every person.

He specifically mentioned the plight of women who face systemic inequalities. "Often there are limitations and impositions, especially on women, forcing them into positions of subordination," he stated, as noted by El Tiempo. By drawing attention to these issues, Pope Francis advocates for social justice and the empowerment of women within both the Church and society at large.

Throughout his address, Pope Francis maintained a consistent message of inclusivity, compassion, and the importance of pastoral care. His emphasis on welcoming all individuals reflects a continued effort to bridge gaps within the Church community and to reach out to those who might feel excluded. By promoting a balance between upholding traditional family values and embracing those who diverge from these norms, he reinforces the Church's mission to love and serve every person.