Gen Z appeal? Pope Francis debuts on TikTok to promote his autobiography 'Spera'

Pope Francis made his official debut on TikTok to promote his autobiography titled Spera, which was released on January 14 in various countries. In a video message on the TikTok profile of the Italian publisher Mondadori, the Pope is seen sitting in his office in a video lasting less than a minute, consistent with the rhythm of the platform, reported Wprost.

Holding his autobiography and leafing through its pages, Pope Francis expressed gratitude to journalist Carlo Musso for assisting him. "I would like to thank Mr. Carlo Musso who had the patience to help me remember so many things about my life," the Pontiff said in the video [https://evz.ro/papa-francisc-s-a-lansat-pe-tiktok-prima-postare-a-suveranului-pontif-video.html]. "The true protagonist is the Lord, who has led me by the hand and has brought me forward. I thank all those who have done this. First of all, Mr. Carlo Musso. And pray for me, I will pray for you," he added, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano.

This marked the first time Pope Francis chose to communicate through TikTok, a social media platform associated with a younger audience. One possible objective of his message is to directly reach Generation Z.

The autobiography titled Spera ("Hope") brings together experiences from Pope Francis's childhood, starting with the origin of the Bergoglio family, which was forced to emigrate from Piedmont, up to the birth of Jorge, and has been published in over a hundred countries. The volume was created after six years of work and addresses themes of our times, such as global conflicts, migration, and environmental challenges, while also discussing his relationship with the faithful and the challenges he faces as pope.

"It is an autobiography, but for me autobiographies are to thank God for what he has done with my life," Pope Francis stated. "The book gives a sense of what I am like," he said.

In his autobiography, Pope Francis addresses the appeal of the Traditional Latin Mass to younger generations and promotes his message of hope during the Jubilee of Hope.

"The rigidity of those who prefer the Traditional Latin Mass is often accompanied by elegant and costly tailoring, lace, fancy trimmings, rochets. Not a taste for tradition but clerical ostentation, which is none other than an ecclesiastical version of individualism," Pope Francis commented. "These ways of dressing up sometimes conceal mental imbalance, emotional deviation, behavioral difficulties."

Cardinal Raymond Burke criticized the Pope's stance. "Pope Francis's message to the devout faithful who have a deep appreciation and attachment to the Traditional Latin Mass is that they suffer from an aberration which can be tolerated for a time but must ultimately be eradicated," declared Cardinal Burke, according to Breitbart News. Similarly, Cardinal Gerhard Müller rebuked Pope Francis for his severe clampdown on the Traditional Latin Mass while allowing progressives to reject central tenets of the faith with impunity, reported the same source.

Prior to his TikTok debut, Pope Francis appeared on Italy's number-one television talk show Che Tempo Che Fa ("What Weather We're Having"), during which he spoke of his autobiography with host Fabio Fazio.

According to Super Express, although Pope Francis did not create his own official account on TikTok, there are already accounts on the platform showcasing his activities. As of now, no film featuring the Holy Father has been recorded specifically for the Chinese app known for short videos, reported Wprost.