Satanic cult leader arrested during Black Mass protests at Kansas State capitol

Michael Stewart, president of the Satanic Grotto from the Kansas City area, was arrested during a Black Mass protest. Stewart, along with two other members, Jocelyn Frazee and Sean Anderson, faced charges of unlawful assembly. The controversy surrounding the event marked a confrontation between religious freedom advocacy and state response.

The Satanic Grotto, which has approximately 30 members, gathered to protest the state's perceived favoritism toward Christian groups by allowing religious events inside the Statehouse. The group argued for separation of church and state, motivated by the regular meetings of Christian groups in the building for prayer sessions. Leading the demonstration, Stewart was intent on holding a Black Mass, a move seen by many as provocative and polarizing. He noted that the scheduling was influenced by the belief that the Kansas State Legislature would be in session, but lawmakers had adjourned for their spring recess the previous day.

The protest quickly turned tumultuous as Stewart reportedly got into a physical altercation when a young man, identified as Marcus Schroeder, attempted to seize a piece of paper from him. ABC News reported that Stewart was seen slapping Schroeder, which escalated the situation further. Following this, several Kansas Highway Patrol officers intervened, tackling and handcuffing Stewart.

Schroeder, aged 21, was also arrested for disorderly conduct. He was identified by witnesses and friends who stated he was present to counter-protest with other members of a Kansas City-area church. His friend, Jonathan Storms, attested that Schroeder's intention was to assist Karla Delgado, a woman who approached Stewart to protest the event, rather than engage in violence.

Delgado, who attended with her children to deliver a petition, expressed dissatisfaction with authorities' initial inaction as Michael Stewart attempted to hold his ceremony in defiance of newly established rules. "When we saw that no one was doing anything, I guess at the moment, it was like: 'He is not supposed to be allowed to do this,' so we tried to stop him," said Delgado.

The demonstration attracted considerable attention, with hundreds of Christian counter-protesters gathering outside the Capitol. Positioned against the barriers, they sang hymns and engaged in vocal exchanges with the Satanic Grotto, urging them to convert to Christianity. As the situation unfolded, Governor Laura Kelly had previously prohibited indoor protests at the Capitol, a decision influenced by pressure from Catholic groups, emphasizing the Christian community's opposition to the Satanic Grotto's activities. Both chambers of the Kansas Legislature condemned the planned Black Mass event, with the state's Catholic Bishops labeling it a case of anti-Catholic intolerance.

Despite the altercation and arrests, the event underscored broader issues related to the First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom. Members of the Satanic Grotto, some of whom are atheists or see Satan as a symbol of independence, argued that their rally was not only a call for religious freedom but also a demonstration of diverse beliefs. Amy Dorsey, a member of the group, supported the protest, citing the allowance of Christian meetings in the Statehouse as a precedent for their own gathering.

Michael Stewart, who was released on a $1,000 bail, remained undeterred by the opposition he faced. Stewart indicated that the Satanic Grotto might return next year, suggesting potential plans for further demonstrations at the Statehouse, despite resistance from both the state and its religious constituents.