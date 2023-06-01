Jerusalem Post to celebrate Israel at 75 in New York

The Jerusalem Post will hold its Annual Conference on Monday, June 5, at Gotham Hall on Broadway in New York.

The event is a celebration of Israel at 75 and the people who have helped make the country what it is today. Diplomats, politicians, business and thought leaders will discuss the day's most critical issues on stage during interviews with senior Jerusalem Post editors and reporters.

Keynote speeches and interviews will be delivered by National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, US Senators Ben Cardin and James Lankford, Azeri Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, Mayors Moshe Lion (Jerusalem) and Eric Adams (New York City), and senior leaders from the US Department of Defense and US Department of State.

This year for the first time, the Post is offering two hours of "Tech Talk & Innovation," featuring the president of the NYSE Group, Lynn Martin, start-up leaders like LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen and Carybne Founder and CEO Amir Elichai, and a special fireside chat between Israel Mapped In New York Ventures Founder Guy Franklin and former Israeli model turned CEO Shlomit Malka.

Politicians, philanthropists, CEOs and NGOs will attend

Special interviews will take place with Uzi Yemin, chairman of the board of Delek US Holding on energy security; former politicians Ayelet Shaked and Revital Swid on Diaspora-Israel relations; and the director general of Ziv Medical Center Salman Zarka on how best to ensure the health of Israel's diverse northern residents. New KKL-JNF Chairperson Ifat Ovadia-Luski will also speak.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in his office. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

As usual, top philanthropists from Ronald S. Lauder, president of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference and the World Jewish Congress, Sylvan Adams and Eitan Neishlos will also speak.

In addition, several NGOs who have helped build the state will discuss their efforts, from the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization to the Anti-Defamation League, Yad Vashem, Shurat HaDin and ELNET. Both United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom will also be present.

"The Jerusalem Post is more than a media group," Jerusalem Post CEO Inbar Ashkenazi said. "We are the gateway between Israel and the rest of the world."

The event is sold out. Readers can watch the event on jpost.com.

For a full lineup, visit www.jpost.com/AC23.