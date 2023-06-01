The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Jerusalem Post to celebrate Israel at 75 in New York

National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz is among the keynote speakers at the event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 12:59
Jerusalem Post annual conference, New York 2023. (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Post annual conference, New York 2023.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Post will hold its Annual Conference on Monday, June 5, at Gotham Hall on Broadway in New York. 

The event is a celebration of Israel at 75 and the people who have helped make the country what it is today. Diplomats, politicians, business and thought leaders will discuss the day's most critical issues on stage during interviews with senior Jerusalem Post editors and reporters.

Keynote speeches and interviews will be delivered by National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, US Senators Ben Cardin and James Lankford, Azeri Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, Mayors Moshe Lion (Jerusalem) and Eric Adams (New York City), and senior leaders from the US Department of Defense and US Department of State.

This year for the first time, the Post is offering two hours of "Tech Talk & Innovation," featuring the president of the NYSE Group, Lynn Martin, start-up leaders like LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen and Carybne Founder and CEO Amir Elichai, and a special fireside chat between Israel Mapped In New York Ventures Founder Guy Franklin and former Israeli model turned CEO Shlomit Malka.

Politicians, philanthropists, CEOs and NGOs will attend

Special interviews will take place with Uzi Yemin, chairman of the board of Delek US Holding on energy security; former politicians Ayelet Shaked and Revital Swid on Diaspora-Israel relations; and the director general of Ziv Medical Center Salman Zarka on how best to ensure the health of Israel's diverse northern residents. New KKL-JNF Chairperson Ifat Ovadia-Luski will also speak.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in his office. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY) World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in his office. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

As usual, top philanthropists from Ronald S. Lauder, president of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference and the World Jewish Congress, Sylvan Adams and Eitan Neishlos will also speak.

In addition, several NGOs who have helped build the state will discuss their efforts, from the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization to the Anti-Defamation League, Yad Vashem, Shurat HaDin and ELNET. Both United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom will also be present. 

"The Jerusalem Post is more than a media group," Jerusalem Post CEO Inbar Ashkenazi said. "We are the gateway between Israel and the rest of the world."

The event is sold out. Readers can watch the event on jpost.com. 

For a full lineup, visit www.jpost.com/AC23.



Tags Benny Gantz Jewish Agency Yad Vashem conference World Zionist Organization Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by