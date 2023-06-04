Moshe Lion to address ties between NY-Jerusalem

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will address the Jerusalem Post Conference at Gotham Hall in New York Monday on joint cooperation between New York and Jerusalem in education, law enforcement, medicine and technology, citing what he calls the “special bond” that exists between the two cities.

Lion will update attendees about the new buildings appearing on the Jerusalem skyline and will also discuss hi-tech developments in Jerusalem. Lion says more than six hundred hi-tech companies in Jerusalem employ more than twenty thousand people.

His address will provide updated information about three major projects currently under development – Jerusalem’s new business district at the city’s entrance, the hi-tech and innovation hub at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Silicon Wadi plan to build another 200,000 sq.m. of hi-tech and commercial complexes, hotels and restaurants, bringing employment and investment to East Jerusalem’s Wadi Joz neighborhood.