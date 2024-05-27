Pro-Israel stars David Draiman, Emily Austin to receive WZO award for fighting antisemitism

American musician David Draiman and media personality Emily Austin are going to receive the 2024 Joint Jerusalem Post and World Zionist Organization Award for outstanding contribution to the fight against antisemitism during the upcoming Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. The conference will take place in New York City on June 3, 2024.“With this award we aim to inspire others to not stand idly by as Judaism and Zionism are under the greatest attack on record since the Holocaust,” said Dr. Raheli Baratz, head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience at the World Zionist Organization.

“October 7 was unfortunately not just the ultimate result of the villainization and delegitimization the Jewish People have faced for hundreds of years by their neighbors - but alarmingly, also marked the beginning of an international tidal of hate reminiscent of darker days in world history,” she added.

The department works to raise awareness about the surge of antisemitism that the world has been experiencing in recent years, among the public and especially the younger generations.

In the aftermath of October 7, the trend has dramatically accelerated.

The department’s work includes monitoring antisemitic incidents and reporting relevant data, as well as providing tools to promote resilience among Jewish communities around the world.

The frontman of the popular heavy metal band Disturbed, Draiman’s cover of the soing Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel has recently reached a billion views on YouTube. For years, Draiman has been a prominent activist for the State of Israel, constantly emphasizing the importance of dialogue and understanding. During his band's successful world tour this year, he made sure to mention the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and spoke against the delegitimization of Israel, understanding that now more than ever, silence has become a new form of antisemitism.

A social media personality who has built a community of over two million followers thanks to her work as a successful NBA reporter, Austin regularly uses the platforms she has built to explain Israel to the world and to engage in the fight against antisemitism in the US, particularly among young people. Moreover, she volunteers with the Israeli delegation to the UN, helping them in one of the world's most important arenas for official and public diplomacy.

“There has never been a more critical hour to fight against antisemitism, loudly, proudly, and passionately, as our two recipients have, because, as History itself indicates – this will not stop with the Jews,” Baratz said. “Those who remain silent now, will come to regret it when extremism and dehumanization reach their doorstep. The fight against antisemitism is the fight for the soul of modern society. Those who truly treasure it cannot ignore it and join us in this battle. There is simply no other choice.”

The World Zionist Organization is sponsoring a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 3.

