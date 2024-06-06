WATCH: Former VP Pence prays for IDF 'fighting this just war' at JPost Annual Conference

Former US Vice President Mike Pence led a heartfelt prayer for Israel and the release of hostages amid the ongoing conflict with radical Islam, on Monday at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York. The event featured a discussion between Pence and Zvika Klein, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, who highlighted the spiritual dimensions of the struggle. Klein characterized the conflict as a religious war and asked Pence, a devout Christian, to offer a prayer.

“It would be my great honor. Let's pray,” Pence began.

He continued with a poignant invocation:

“Mighty God, we come before you today with hearts that are heavy for the families that have suffered loss and those that still await word of their loved ones held hostage. We pray that you'll be close to them. Your word promises that the Lord is close to the broken-hearted, and we pray that you'd be close to them in new and renewed ways.”

The fight against radical extremism

Pence emphasized the just nature of Israel's fight against radical extremism:

“God, we pray for those fighting this just war against those who commit unspeakable evil and wish for more. We pray for your people who are called by your name. We pray that you would bless them and be with them, that you would ever strengthen Israel, and may they go to greater peace. I pray in your matchless name. Amen.” Former US vice president Mike Pence seen during the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Following the prayer, Klein expressed his gratitude: “Thank you so much, Vice President Pence. Thank you for being with us, and thank you for supporting Israel.”

The prayer resonated deeply with the audience, which responded with a standing ovation.