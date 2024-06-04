Mike Pence at JPOST Conference: American Jews should vote with Trump's Israel record in mind

Former Vice President Mike Pence was received by a standing ovation on Monday afternoon at the Jerusalem Post Conference where he criticized Joe Biden and carefully toed the line of praising former President Donald Trump's support of Israel while not fully endorsing him as a candidate.

Biden arrived in Israel shortly after October 7 and said what needed to be said, Pence said. Though like tens of millions of Americans, he said he's been "deeply disappointed to see Biden's faltering rhetoric for Israel."

"All President Joe Biden should be saying in this dark hour is that America stands with Israel today, tomorrow until the hostages are home and Hamas is destroyed once and for all," Pence said. "If there was ever a time when America should be sounding a clear support for Israel, it is now."

Pence said that includes imposing severe sanctions on the ICC for their criminal charges against Israeli leadership.

According to Pence, the American people will demand America stand firm in providing the resources and support that Israel needs.

Pence stresses Israel support

(L-R): US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90, REUTERS)

"I think there are forces afoot in America today, particularly in the other party, that would lead in another direction," Pence said. "Whether it is in the days ahead of another half year, the American people will have their way. And the American people will stand with Israel."

Pence indicated he broadly would refrain from commenting on the 2024 election and did not mention former President Donald Trump by name, though he said American Jews who typically vote Democratic should look at the record of the "president with whom I served" when it comes to Israel.

"Look at the record. Maybe you've voted Democrat your whole life, but look at the inconsistency from the [Biden] administration compared with the bedrock support of our administration," Pence said of Trump's presidency.

Pence recounted calls with world leaders where one advisor after another warned Trump against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and his efforts to ignite the Abraham Accords.

"There was never a hesitation," Pence said. "Standing with Israel without ambiguity made peace possible, and it's still the surest pathway to peace today in the region and the wider world."