With super-advanced capabilities: Dell's latest announcement

Dell Technologies is unveiling three new monitors in the UltraSharp series at CES 2025, including the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor (S3225QC) - the world's first QD-OLED monitor with advanced AI capabilities.

The innovative monitor offers the next generation of 3D sound array with AI capabilities, AI-powered head tracking. The 5X5W speakers are focused for each ear, canceling sound in the opposite ear to deliver crystal-clear audio quality.

The monitor comes in 4K quality with QD-OLED technology. In terms of video streaming, the monitor offers Dolby Vision True Black 400 and VESA display. It includes a single USB-C cable that provides up to 90W of power.

Gamers will also particularly enjoy smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.03 milliseconds, and AMD FreeSync technology, which efficiently prevents motion blur. Dell's UltraSharp monitors are the first with the TUV Rheinland® five-star certification for eye health, a new industry standard aimed at reducing eye fatigue signs, achieved by three elements: a 30% reduction in blue light; an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen brightness and color temperature according to the surrounding light; and minimized glare for more comfortable focus depending on light settings.

Dell 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors

At the 2025 CES conference, Dell is also launching two UltraSharp monitors, the 27-inch (U2725QE) and 32-inch (U3225QE), both in 4K quality with Thunderbolt 4.

Both monitors come with the latest IPS Black technology, delivering 47% deeper black colors and an 89% improvement in contrast ratio in an office environment, with a contrast ratio of 3000:1.

The monitors offer Thunderbolt 4 for convenience with power delivery up to 140W, in addition to USB A and USB C ports and RJ45.

All UltraSharp monitors are made from up to 100% recycled aluminum, 85% recycled plastic from electronic products, 50% recycled steel, and at least 20% recycled glass. The monitors also meet high environmental standards. The pair of 4K Thunderbolt monitors carry the latest TCO certification with EPEAT Gold and Climate+, meaning they meet sustainability criteria for energy use and climate impact. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor meets high energy standards with ENERGY STAR®12 certification.