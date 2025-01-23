Adidas launches new running shoes ahead of the Leumi Bank Tel Aviv Marathon 2025

Adidas and the Leumi Bank Tel Aviv Marathon announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Israel: The central sports event organized by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality will be the first in the country to showcase running shoes designed especially for and inspired by the event. This mirrors the major world marathons where Adidas is an official sports partner, such as the Boston, Berlin, Cape Town, and Dubai marathons.

The Adidas Adizero Boston running shoes, specially designed as a limited edition for the marathon, are fast-paced training shoes with high-performance technology. The new shoes are built for long-distance running and tempo training to enhance running performance. The ENERGYRODS 2.0 technology, featuring a fiberglass frame that mimics the famous carbon frames in racing shoes, increases energy return with every step.

In addition to their speed, the new Adidas shoes for the Leumi Bank Tel Aviv Marathon are exceptionally durable, featuring a midsole that combines two types of technology: lightweight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO (PEBA) cushioning and EVA LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 technology for enhanced durability and stability in every step.

Adidas designers created the shoes with the city’s unique characteristics in mind. The shoe colors are inspired by the architectural hues of Tel Aviv’s buildings, earning the city the nickname "The White City." The sole design reflects Tel Aviv’s coastline, as the Leumi Bank Tel Aviv Marathon is one of the few marathons worldwide that runs alongside the Mediterranean Sea. The inner sole features a unique Adidas logo incorporating Tel Aviv-Jaffa’s iconic skyline alongside the marathon logo, while the marathon laces are adorned with unique inscriptions. Tel Aviv Marathon 2022 (credit: official site, TEL AVIV MUNICIPALITY)

Leading the shoe launch campaign for Adidas is actress and model Kim Or Azulay, who will participate in the sporting event herself, running the half-marathon for the first time. Kim Or will share her personal journey leading up to the race through a web series, TV commercials, and her Instagram account, as well as Adidas Israel's Instagram.

The limited-edition shoes are available at Adidas stores, the Adidas Israel website, Terminal X, and Mega Sport, priced at NIS 699 per pair.

The Tel Aviv Marathon, Israel’s largest sporting event organized by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and produced by Kapaim Productions, this year sponsored by Leumi Bank, will take place for the 16th time in the heart of Tel Aviv-Jaffa after a year’s hiatus due to the "Iron Swords" war. The event will occur on Friday, February 28, 2025, with over 40,000 runners expected to participate across five urban and spectacular courses throughout the city: the marathon (42.195 km), half-marathon (21 km), 10 km race, 5 km race, and a mini-marathon for kids on February 26, 2025 (800 meters and 1.2 km).

