Breakthrough in remote monitoring for senior citizens

HUGSEN, a leading company in technology for maintaining independence and safety for senior citizens, is launching an innovative remote monitoring solution for the elderly, based on smart sensors, with an investment of NIS 4 million.

HUGSEN's unique solution allows senior citizens to maintain independent living, either at home or in assisted living facilities, while receiving personalized, real-time monitoring. The system is designed to make the senior’s home a safe and secure place, resembling the safety of an assisted living facility, without the need to leave the familiar and natural environment where they have spent most of their lives. This enables continued independent living while providing family members with peace of mind, knowing that their loved one is not alone. The system provides families and caregivers with up-to-date insights into the senior’s daily routine, maintaining their privacy with options for customized privacy settings.

HUGSEN is 100% locally developed. Its software and hardware are produced in Israel, with the end-device manufacturing plant located in Sderot, as part of the company’s commitment to Israeli pride.

"Traffic Light" Alert System

The technology relies on sensors and predefined rules that automatically alert in emergency situations. Sensors are installed in the senior's home and connected to an independent communication network and a dedicated app that notifies personal caregivers or a service center. When there is a deviation from any of the hundreds of predefined rules, alerts are sent to the caregiver or emergency center visually, in a "traffic light" format:

Red: Immediate attention required

Yellow: Check required soon

Green: All is well

With personalized settings, the sensitivity of alerts and the level of information visibility for family members can be adjusted while fully preserving the senior’s privacy.

HUGSEN continues to develop its capabilities through Auto AI, which assists in tailoring rules for seniors and significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of monitoring and data analysis. Dr. Jacques Isaac Barshseshet, co-founder of HUGSEN, stated: "HUGSEN offers a technological breakthrough in elderly monitoring, customized for senior citizens, aiming to provide a sense of security and independence at home while maintaining privacy and sensitivity to user needs in the digital age and preserving family connections."

