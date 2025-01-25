There is a home that claims to be smart, and then there’s a truly smart home

In one of the B.S.R. Towers in Petah Tikva lies an intimate and inspiring space that any fan of technology, gadgets, and design should know about: the showroom of "Inspera-Smart Home." Over the years, it has become a knowledge hub and the ultimate showcase for the latest developments in the smart home industry.

Adir Edri and Itay Abramovitz, childhood friends with a lifelong passion for technology, decided over a decade ago to turn that passion into a profession. In 2013, they founded a company that quickly became a broad knowledge base and a place adept at tailoring advanced technologies to the unique needs and lifestyles of each customer.

"We got into the smart home field after many years of specializing in sound systems, lighting, and home theaters," says Edri in an interview. "Today, more than ever, our homes include numerous digital and electrical systems, and we believe managing them should be simple and intuitive. To make that happen, we customize system components from the world's leading manufacturers for our clients, following an in-depth analysis of their needs. All that’s left for them is to enjoy the process and the end result, which makes their living environment highly user-friendly and enjoyable."

How does it work in practice?

"The 2025 smart home revolves around a central integrated system (wired or wireless) that controls all end devices in the home via a simple app. This allows dynamic control over alarms, lighting, air conditioning, heating, and cooling systems, tailored to different scenarios: morning and evening routines, being away from home or even abroad, hosting scenarios, and more. The number of scenarios is virtually unlimited."

A One-Stop Shop for New and Existing Clients

Two years ago, Edri and Abramovitz moved to the new showroom in Petah Tikva after years of operating from Moshav Sde Yitzhak. "Demand kept growing, so we decided to centralize and offer a one-stop-shop experience for new and existing clients who want to stay updated on the latest developments, customize new systems, or upgrade and adapt existing ones," says Edri. "We intentionally chose a relatively small space to create an intimate atmosphere resembling a real living room, where the best products from the audio-visual, lighting, and smart home technology fields are displayed."

"I designed the space just as I would design my own living room, with the idea of creating an optimal showcase for the products and technologies. This allows visitors to familiarize themselves with the systems and experience them firsthand. In this way, they can appreciate their reliability and responsiveness while exploring the wide range of scenarios the systems can accommodate."

Lighting Setups and Surprises"We also planned different lighting setups so the space could adapt to day and night scenarios, and we demonstrate the systems in complete darkness even during the day. In certain areas, we installed smart audio and lighting systems activated by motion sensors that send corresponding commands to the integrated system, offering visitors plenty of surprises."

In general, the space is highly modular and can change according to need: "Naturally, clients want to see how the system would function in scenarios tailored specifically to them. We have all the components and the capability to build a brand-new scenario within minutes," explains Edri. "The demonstrations are very tangible, simulating the atmosphere in various home spaces, including the kitchen, bedrooms, and bathrooms."

Adjacent to the main living room display are offices that serve the company staff and also provide a setting for integration demonstrations between systems. Here, they handle the various stages of work, from planning and programming to system implementation in projects. "Our service offers comprehensive solutions, including mediating execution plans to contractors at construction sites," says Edri, adding, "Our clients know that even years later, we remain their go-to address for troubleshooting, updates, and system upgrades."

About Clients… Can smart home clients be categorized?

"There are two main types: the first group consists of tech-savvy individuals who want a smart home but also want the freedom to avoid being tied to a single technology manufacturer. They can articulate their needs precisely and intuitively but are less familiar with market optimizations and lack the tools to coordinate with contractors on-site. The second group comprises people for whom technology isn’t necessarily part of their DNA and who want a simple and user-friendly system requiring minimal involvement. As a company, we can fully cater to both audiences, and the showroom simultaneously features two apps that meet these needs, allowing each client to choose the one that’s most suitable for them."