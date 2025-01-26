With an investment of NIS 3 million: SeboCalm launches innovative branding

The dermo-cosmetic brand SeboCalm is embarking on an innovative rebranding initiative that includes new packaging designs and refreshed branding for its product lines, with an investment of approximately NIS 3 million.

The initiative, aimed at deepening the personal and authentic connection with customers, is based on a vision of balance, calmness, and self-connection, and is accompanied by a wide-reaching campaign led by the advertising agency "HAVAS BLINK."

SeboCalm believes that our skin tells our story—from small changes to the deepest feelings. Accordingly, the new packaging and redesigned logo reflect a vision of balance, calmness, and self-connection, under the brand promise "Calm As You Are."

SeboCalm 's new branding (credit: PR)

Yoav Hirsch, Vice President of Dermo-Cosmetics, stated, "At SeboCalm, we are excited and confident about the brand's new direction. We worked on this new strategy for a very long time, and it’s thrilling to see it taking shape. The initiative stems from a place of refining the brand for its target audience, differentiation, and strengthening SeboCalm’s values. These days, we are launching a wide-scale campaign to communicate the initiative, and the products in their new design can already be found at points of sale."

SeboCalm products are available at pharmacy chains, HMOs, private pharmacies, and the SeboCalm website.