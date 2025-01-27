We are not fans of flavored coffee – but we fell in love with the next product

The British brand Dermatonix brings us a series of natural, restorative, and nourishing creams for feet. The products are intended for those suffering from hard, dry, and cracked skin on the feet and heels. The series includes three products – two balms and one cream – based on Manuka honey, oats, and urea.

According to the brand, improvements in the skin can be seen after the first use. The bottom line: an excellent series. The balm we tried managed to soften the skin in a surprising way, even in areas where the skin is really thick and dry.

Price: NIS 99.90-149.90

The KÉRASTASE brand is celebrating 60 years with a re-release of the iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil. The innovative formula combines selected oils such as wild camellia, French camellia, marula, and argan, offering an intensive leave-in treatment suitable for all hair types.

The light texture absorbs quickly, providing shine and a radiant glow, protecting against heat during styling, and helping reduce frizziness. A special highlight is the commitment to the environment – the new bottle is made from 30% recycled glass and can be refilled using a refill pack made of 95% recycled plastic.

Price: NIS 229.90 (NIS 172.90 for the refill)

KÉRASTASE (credit: PR abroad)

The laundry brand Sano Maxima is launching new, concentrated laundry capsules with a soft silk scent. The capsules are divided into two compartments: one contains active ingredients and enzymes, and the other contains fragrance with slow-release technology. The capsules do an excellent job of removing stains while leaving the beloved scent. In fact, for those who don’t like overly strong scents, they can eliminate the need for fabric softener.

Price: NIS 28.90

Sano Maxima's concentrated laundry capsules with a soft silk scent (credit: PR)

The OH GLOW website recently launched Orange Daily – a skincare brand based on Vitamin C. The brand offers seven products for skin care, including a face cream for radiant skin, nourishing moisturizer, high-concentration Vitamin C serum (10%), eye cream, retinol complex for skin problems, facial cleanser, and toner. The brand’s products are effective and rich in moisture. The advantage is that they are suitable for all skin types and the prices are not sky-high. A must-try product is the serum, which doesn’t dry out the skin and is even anti-inflammatory.

Price: NIS 129-219

OH GLOW (credit: PR)

The Alpro NOT MILK series is increasing its presence in refrigerators with a new product: Alpro NOT MILK Barista 3% fat. The new drink is oat-based and suitable for anyone who feels the need for a foamy texture in their coffee. The series, which launched about three years ago, now includes oat-based drinks with different fat percentages – 3.5% and 1.8%. We tried it, and in our opinion, the new drink lives up to its promises and manages to bring back the texture that was missing in coffee with milk alternatives. The drink has a rich texture and a clean color. Definitely successful.

Price: NIS 9.90-16.90

Alpro NOT MILK Barista (credit: Strauss Studio)

The Neutrogena dermo-cosmetic brand is launching an extensive winter collection as part of the well-known Norwegian Formula series. The series includes a moisturizing lip balm with SPF 20 in a rich formula that absorbs without greasiness, a concentrated hand cream enriched with 40% glycerin and Vitamin E for continuous 24-hour moisture, and an ultra-lightweight moisturizer that absorbs quickly and leaves the skin flexible and soft. The three products, developed in collaboration with dermatologists, provide comprehensive protection against the dryness typical of winter months, with each product focusing on a different area to ensure maximum protection. The series is particularly suitable for sensitive and delicate skin.

Price: Lip Balm – NIS 25.90, Hand Cream – NIS 29.90, Moisturizer – NIS 36.90

Neutrogena (credit: PR)

The Strauss Elite Coffee brand is bringing back the winter hit – instant coffee with a hazelnut flavor, in a limited edition. The product, which joins the mocha and vanilla flavors, combines the familiar delicacy of Elite instant coffee with the rich and indulgent taste of hazelnuts. Even though we are not die-hard fans of flavored coffee, we had to admit that the execution here is precise and balanced. The re-release comes in a 200-gram package and responds to the growing consumer demand for flavored coffee drinks.

Price: NIS 19.90-33.90