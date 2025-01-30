Heading out for a ski vacation? You need a good jacket

If you’re going on a ski vacation, you already know it’s essential to stay warm. Kal-Gav offers several jackets that might be suitable—including one we personally tested.

Cyclon

An advanced ski jacket designed specifically to keep you warm and dry throughout your entire ski day.Made from highly breathable and water-resistant fabric, the jacket protects you from snow and rain while allowing your body to breathe. The detachable ski skirt and hood let you adapt the jacket to changing weather conditions and activity levels, while strategically placed ventilation openings help regulate body temperature and prevent overheating.

Outdoor Revolution’s Cyclon model ski jacket is made of breathable and water-resistant fabric (10,000 mm), with a detachable ski skirt, detachable hood, ventilation openings, weather-sealed main zipper, and chest pocket.

Price: NIS 569–599

Anton

A padded, stylish ski jacket with insulated synthetic filling and a breathable, windproof outer fabric. Perfect for hiking, skiing, sports, or any activity in cold conditions.

Outdoor Revolution’s Anton model ski jacket is made of breathable and water-resistant fabric with a PROTEX membrane (waterproof up to 1,000 mm and breathable up to 5,000 mm). It features a detachable ski skirt, detachable hood, ventilation openings, weather-sealed main zipper, two external zippered side pockets made of soft-touch fabric, a small internal zippered pocket, a large open internal pocket made of flexible mesh, zipper covering for water protection, and side drawstrings to tighten and adjust the fit to prevent wind penetration.

Price: NIS 599

The Highland jacket by Salomon is perfect for skiing and will accompany you faithfully on all your winter adventures. This jacket has everything you need for winter: stretchy, water-resistant, and sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch and warm, comfortable insulation.

The jacket features a slim, body-hugging cut that allows for a wide range of motion. It’s made from four-way stretch fabric for unrestricted movement. PrimaLoft® insulation provides warmth and comfort while being soft and compressible. The 3D mesh lining wicks away sweat and keeps the body dry. The fabric, made with AdvancedSkin Dry 10K/10K technology, offers complete windproofing and optimal ventilation. The sleeve closures tighten around the wrist to prevent wind from entering, and thumb loops on the sleeve ends keep hands warm and prevent the sleeves from riding up. Easy-to-open ventilation openings allow for maximum airflow. The jacket’s hem prevents snow from entering, while a drawstring closure tightens the hem to block cold air. The hood is removable and adjustable for a customized fit. Other features include two zippered chest pockets, two spacious hand-warming pockets, a soft mesh inner pocket for goggles, and an inner media pocket with headphone openings for easy access. The jacket is designed with reflective accents. Weight: 850 grams. Fabric composition: 79% polyamide, 21% elastane. Insulation: AdvancedSkin Dry 10K/10K.

Price: NIS 1,399

Storm

The Storm ski jacket by OUTDOOR REVOLUTION provides ultimate protection on the slopes. It’s made from highly breathable and water-resistant fabric (10,000 mm), ensuring you stay warm and dry even in harsh weather conditions. The detachable ski skirt and hood let you adapt the jacket to changing weather and activity levels, while strategically placed ventilation openings help regulate body temperature and prevent overheating.

This is the model we tested. The jacket features adjustable elements for tightening or loosening as needed. It’s lightweight, comfortable, stylish, and even suitable for Israeli winters.

Price: NIS 549