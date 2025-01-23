How I Discovered My Husband's Secret Thanks to ClarityCheck

My name is Anna and I always thought I knew my husband Joshua like the back of my hand. But one day I started to see something strange… Joshua was more withdrawn, he was just gone sometimes without warning, when I asked him where he went he just laughed about it. One day I passed by a coffee shop and I saw him tuck something in his pocket quickly as I approached him. I would see it as a business card, but I didn’t get a chance to see what was written on it. After that I suspected my husband was hiding something…

Help From Nowhere

The following day I found an advertisement for ClarityCheck reverse email lookup. Next, the banner read: Want to know where your loved one is? Solve mysteries with us!" Doubt turned into curiosity and I signed up. Later when Joshua left again, repeating the words "business," I knew it was time to do something. I connected the service, they had a feature of providing geolocation service through phone numbers. I typed in Joshua's number, expecting to see a coffee shop or his office. But the service show was that he was in some strange, little part of town, in a building that bore the label "Anonymous Meetings Club."

The Mystery Deepens

I froze. An anonymous meeting club? Perhaps he has addictions that he is hiding? Or is he hiding something so hard for him to deal with he can't share it? I had begun to tense myself imagining all the darkest scenarios.

I checked his location again the following day, and ClarityCheck put up a vacant lot on the outskirts of town. Alarm bells rang in my head. A vacant lot? At night? However, that hadn’t been like Joshua his whole life, he always skirted the peril; the possibility of danger was simply beyond him. I decided to go there myself. It was empty when I got there, except for an old, run-down van. Just as I was about to leave I saw that there was light on somewhere in the van. I saw Joshua, excitedly talking to someone, holding a small box.

What's Going On?...

My imagination exploded. Is it smuggling? Clandestine deals? Is he involved in crime or drugs? Or worse, is he hiding something that could jeopardize his life? It wasn't until a few days later when I was using ClarityCheck again, that he suddenly "sent" me to a jewelry store. This was strange since Joshua had always said he didn't know about jewelry. A couple of days later, I used the service again and found him visiting a flower store and a candy store. My suspicions were heightened: someone seemed to be too important in his life. I decided not to speculate and asked him directly.

A Surprise Gone Wrong

Joshua was caught off guard and laughed, but it was a strained laugh. He said, "Anna, I wanted to surprise you, but you ruined it! I was getting ready for our wedding anniversary, but now it doesn't make sense anymore." His words sounded convincing, but there was so much reproach in them that it made me uncomfortable. "I'm sorry, I just... I was worried you were acting weird," I excused myself, but he wasn't listening.

We had a fight. Joshua slammed the door and left, leaving me alone with my growing doubts. He didn't come home that night. The next day he called. "Anna, I... I'm confused. I need time to think things through," he said. His voice sounded distant. Before I could say anything, he hung up. Days passed. I tried to convince myself that he was just angry, that I'd really gone overboard with my stakeout. But week after week went by without him. Joshua disappeared.

The Shocking Discovery

I was driving home from the supermarket one evening when I was almost resigned to his silence. It was raining, and the road was almost empty. At a traffic light, my gaze happened to catch the sidewalk. There were two people walking there: a man with an umbrella and a woman under his arm. In the man I instantly recognized Joshua. I felt a chill go through me. He was looking at this woman with a tenderness I hadn't seen in a long time. They turned toward a cozy restaurant on the corner.

I parked and decided to follow them. Through the restaurant window, I saw him hand her the box I'd seen in the van. The woman opened it, and a smile lit up her face. It was a necklace, not a gift for me, as he'd claimed.

It All Finally Came Together

Everything fell into place now. His strange walks, the "anonymous meetings," the vacant lot, the van-it was all part of another life that had no place for me. Joshua didn't come home that night. And this time I didn't expect him... And the next morning I contacted his father and asked him to tell him that we were getting a divorce. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It's all for the best. And if not for the service, I would have lived in illusions of a "happy marriage" for a long time...

This article was written in cooperation with Redhead Digital Agency.