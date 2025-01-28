Working out in winter? These clothes will make your workout more comfortable

If you're heading to the gym or running in the park during winter, choosing workout clothes becomes even more challenging than in summer. On the one hand, it's cold outside, and you instinctively pick warm clothing—only to discover a few minutes later that it was a mistake as you start sweating excessively. You could layer a long-sleeve shirt over a short-sleeve one or wear longer pants over shorts, but then you'd have to carry those layers around. To solve this inconvenience, various sportswear manufacturers offer a range of clothes specifically designed for workouts in cooler weather.

Asics – Shirt with a Watch Slot

The long-sleeve men's running shirt (AOP Road LS Tip Blue Expanse) by Asics is designed with ventilation in mind. Its upper part features a graphic print inspired by Shibori, traditional Japanese dyeing techniques. The back of the shirt has a reflective silver circle. It incorporates Asics’ ActiveBreeze technology, which combines breathable, ventilated materials for sweat-wicking. The shirt has a soft and slightly stretchy upper layer, thumbholes allowing the sleeves to extend to the hands, and a cute feature for sports-watch users: A slot on the left sleeve for viewing the watch display without rolling up the sleeve.

The shirt’s seamless design ensures freedom of movement, quick-drying fabric, and wind protection. Price: NIS 240.

asics - AOP Road LS Tip Blue Expanse (credit: screenshot)

Panta Rei – Gym Pants and Shirt

The Israeli brand Panta Rei by Delta offers a long-sleeve shirt in mocha or black, made from flexible sweat-wicking fabric. It includes ventilated mesh starting from the inner sleeve and extending to the underarm. The shirt has no side seams, and the existing seams are flat to prevent skin irritation during workouts. Small side slits enhance movement range. The fabric feels soft and non-plastic-like compared to many sweat-wicking shirts. Price: NIS 180. Panta Rei shirt (credit: OR DANON)

Panta Rei also offers long gym pants in gray with a small orange logo at the lower back (similar to other brands). They feature mesh fabric in the crotch area for ventilation, sweat-wicking material, and small slits at the hem to improve range of motion. The soft, stretchy waistband includes an internal drawstring for adjustment. The pants have two side pockets and a zippered back pocket. Price: NIS 280. Panta Rei long gym pants (credit: OR DANON)

Lululemon – Reflective and Flexible Gym Pants

The long gym pants by Lululemon, model License to Train, slightly resemble cargo pants in appearance (at least in the gray color). The pants feature subtle, almost invisible reflective elements, including a small logo. They are available in a variety of colors, including gray, green, blue, black, beige, and brown. The design includes mesh ventilation in the crotch area and prominent round ventilation holes in the middle of the back. Additional mesh is also present on the lower back.

The pants are made from lightweight and breathable Swift fabric, providing comfort during intense workouts and outdoor activities. The material is abrasion-resistant, making the pants suitable for daily use and sports activities.

The side pockets are large and equipped with zippers, and there is also a zippered back pocket. The waistband is elastic with a drawstring for adjustment, and the hem features elastic for a snug fit. These flexible pants are designed to accommodate a wide range of movements, making them comfortable for gym workouts, with noticeable ventilation. Price: NIS 550. Lululemon – License to Train (credit: PR)

Adidas – Reflective Running Jacket

The Allover Print windbreaker by Adidas comes in black with numerous silver reflective elements. The Adidas logo on the chest also doubles as a reflector. Made from recycled materials, the jacket features Adidas’ WIND.RDY technology, providing wind protection and keeping you dry in stormy weather. It has a raised collar for better neck protection and elasticized cuffs. The jacket includes external zippered pockets and internal mesh pockets, offering convenient storage for personal items like keys and a smartphone. It’s suitable for outdoor workouts and gym sessions alike. Price: NIS 180. Adidas Allover Print (credit: screenshot)

Hoka – Windbreaker Adapted for Israeli Weather

The Ultralite Jacket Skyflow windbreaker is highly suited for running in the Israeli climate. If you want to take it with you just in case, it easily folds into its chest pocket and becomes a small package the size of a hand. The package is extremely lightweight—only 100 grams for a medium men's jacket, which can fit into the pocket of running pants or a running belt. The Skyflow is made from Ripstop nylon and, according to the manufacturer, is designed for weather conditions up to "stormy." We tested this claim by running it under a faucet, and water did not pass through to the other side. Additionally, the jacket is defined as suitable for cool temperatures, which is what Israeli runners typically need. There’s no point in buying jackets designed for lower temperatures than what we have here in Israel—those would require a bulkier, heavier product. The SkyFlow appears to be the perfect answer. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hoka introduces an interesting innovation in the jacket—a head cover that adjusts with an elastic drawstring at the back with silicone tips. The drawstring sits at forehead height, parallel to the ground, and tightens around the head like a cap. This is in contrast to traditional drawstrings that run along the edge of the fabric and simply reduce the size of the hood opening.

Lastly, the clean design of the SkyFlow (blue, white, black—all semi-transparent) allows it to be worn as an everyday windbreaker as well. Price: NIS 590. HOKA's Ultralite Jacket Skyflow (credit: PR)

For more reviews, visit TheGadgetReviews.com.