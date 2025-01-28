Unique collab launches one-of-a-kind sustainable home decor collection

Luxury furniture brand Niso Furniture is collaborating with Kornit Digital to launch a unique home decor collection. The collection was first unveiled at Heimtextil 2025, the world’s largest home textile exhibition, held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Niso Furniture designs and manufactures furniture using advanced technologies, and Kornit Digital is a global leader in digital technologies for the textile and sustainable fashion industry, making their collaboration a perfect fit.

“We are realizing a shared vision: designing a future where creativity and technology go hand in hand,” said Niso Furniture owner Leon Adut.

“Together, we push the boundaries of what is possible, present unique and inspiring collections, and strengthen Israel's position as a global leader in innovation and design. On the leading international stage, we are proud to represent Israel and share Israeli innovation with the world, especially at this time.”

Niso Furniture's innovative collection, presented for the first time at the exhibition, presents unique furniture items designed and printed using Kornit Digital's advanced printing technology. Seating systems, tables, armchairs, and other items created in this groundbreaking collaboration enable the creation of customized designs quickly and efficiently while ensuring sustainability.

Largest exhibition of home textiles

Heimtextil is considered the largest exhibition in the field of home textiles. It attracts approximately 50,000 visitors and more than 3,000 exhibitors every year. This year, the exhibition focused on innovation, sustainability, and digitization in the industry, aiming to present the leading innovations and trends for the coming years.

“The joint collection with Niso Furniture demonstrates the digital transformation that the furniture and textile industry is undergoing,” said Kornit Digital Segment and Business Development Manager Daniel Horowitz.

“In launching the new collection, we have created a unique experience of personal expression, unlimited creativity, and imagination for customers and designers looking to create rare, unique items that can be exclusively theirs while producing at record speed and in a sustainable process and creating demand before supply, a completely new business model. Each item created is an exciting story; it is a defining moment with a shopping experience unlike any other.”