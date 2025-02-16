The next kitchen revolution: The blender that knows what you want

If we once thought of a blender as simply a device that mixes ingredients, it seems that technology is taking another step forward. Ninja, the leader in the blender category in Israel for almost a decade, is launching the NINJA DETECT series — smart kitchen devices that promise to identify ingredients and automatically adjust themselves to the recipe.

The new series, which comes in two main models, introduces the revolutionary BlendSense technology. The system includes four smart sensors: Torque Detect, which identifies fresh or frozen ingredients; Ice Detect, for frozen beverages; Portion Detect, which adjusts the time and speed based on the quantity of ingredients; and Liquid Detect, which alerts when liquids are missing to achieve the perfect texture.

The advanced model, TB403, includes an extensive food processing system with a 2.1-liter container, three personal shaker cups, and a food processor bowl. The device is equipped with dedicated programs for fine grinding, chopping in different sizes, crushing ice, and even making dough. Its price is NIS 1,190 .

For consumers looking for a more basic solution, the company offers the TB303 model at a price of NIS 769. It also features BlendSense technology, the same volume container, and two personal shaker cups.

Both models are imported by Sharig Electric, the official distributor of Ninja in Israel, and come with a three-year warranty (1+2), a recipe booklet, and operating instructions in Hebrew. The devices are available for purchase at leading electronics stores and the official website of the importer.

Ninja's new launch reflects a broader trend in the home appliance market. While in the past, competition focused primarily on motor power and the number of blades, today, leading manufacturers focus on adding smart technology and automation to the home kitchen.

Ninja, which holds the top spot in the blender and food processor category in Israel, is tackling a familiar challenge: The gap between the device's capabilities and the home user's knowledge. The new technology aims to bridge this gap with a system that monitors and adjusts itself in real-time.

The trend of adding artificial intelligence and smart sensors to kitchen appliances is expected to expand in the coming years as other manufacturers develop similar technologies. Ninja’s new technology promises to change the way we prepare food at home, focusing on precision, convenience, and professional results. As more kitchen appliances become smarter, it seems that the home kitchen of the future will not only be more advanced but also more accessible to users seeking professional results at the push of a button.