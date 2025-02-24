How thousands of families in Israel reduce their monthly payments

Two years ago, the Cohen family from Sharon found themselves in a financial situation they didn't know how to get out of. With a mortgage of NIS 8,500, loans of NIS 4,000 a month, and an increasing overdraft, they felt like the ground was slipping beneath their feet.

"We worked hard, earned well, but we couldn't understand how we were barely closing our accounts at the end of each month," says Yael Cohen.

That was until one day, they received a recommendation from friends about the Financial Restart process of Beyahad Financial Group, a unique process that promises to dramatically reduce monthly payments on mortgages, loans, and other commitments while maintaining quality of life.

Financial Restart: The Solution for Families Struggling with Monthly Payments

"One of the main problems for families in Israel is not necessarily their income," explains Or Lusky, CEO and owner of Beyahad Financial Group.

"The problem is inefficient management of financial resources. Loans spread across several bodies, unnecessary interest payments, and a general feeling of lack of control. This creates a situation where even families with good incomes feel like they're drowning in the economic swamp of the cost of living."

What’s the solution?

The Financial Restart process works in three clear stages:

Consolidation of Commitments : All mortgages, loans, and overdrafts are consolidated into a single reduced monthly payment, with a customized interest rate.

: All mortgages, loans, and overdrafts are consolidated into a single reduced monthly payment, with a customized interest rate. Smart and Automated Budget : A smart family budget management system that prevents deviations and creates a stable financial path.

: A smart family budget management system that prevents deviations and creates a stable financial path. Comprehensive Financial Planning - Optimization of Insurance and Pensions: A thorough review of family insurance and pension plans, often resulting in additional savings of hundreds or even thousands of shekels per month.

"Our goal is to relieve the financial pressure from families within 30 days and give them a clear path to a balanced financial life," emphasizes Lusky.

Families Report Dramatic Changes in Their Lives

As part of the Financial Restart process, the Cohen family underwent an unprecedented transformation:

As part of the Financial Restart process, the Cohen family underwent an unprecedented transformation:

Their mortgage and loan payments were reduced from NIS 12,500 to just NIS 6,000.

They saved an additional NIS 1,200 by reviewing their insurance and pension plans.

Within a month, they created breathing space that allowed them to start saving instead of falling further into debt.

"It simply changed our lives," says Yael. "Suddenly, we have more disposable income, we sleep better at night, and the fights over money at home just disappeared."The Cohen family is not alone. More than 20,000 families in Israel have gone through the process in recent years and reported similar results.

Who Is Behind the Success?

The driving force behind Beyahad Financial Group is Or Lusky, CEO and founder of the company. Lusky, a finance professional with over 15 years of experience, made it his life’s mission to improve the financial situation of Israeli families.

"My vision was to establish a professional body that would provide families not only with short-term solutions but also a clear path to long-term financial stability," he says. "We’re not just another financial entity selling services. We are partners with our clients on their journey to improve their lives – and their success is our success."

How Much Does It Cost to Join This Process?

One of the most frequently asked questions is about the cost of the service.

"The beauty of the Financial Restart process is that it doesn’t cost the client – it saves them money," explains Lusky. "The payment for our service is only made based on success and only at the end of the process. We guarantee precise results in the contract, so there’s no risk for the client."

So, How Do You Start?

"If you feel that the financial pressure is mounting, you’re paying too much for loans and mortgages, and you don’t have enough disposable income – now is the time for a restart," says Lusky. All you need to do is leave your details on the Beyahad Financial Group website or call one of the company's representatives – and they will take care of the rest.

Or Lusky concludes:

"I invite you to take control of your financial life and let us help you make your financial situation much better. It’s a quick, simple, and effective process – with results that speak for themselves."

