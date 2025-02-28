A sweetener based on natural ingredients, 0 calories, and no aftertaste

A new player in the sugar substitute market has entered Israel: the brand SweetZero, offering a natural sweetness experience, very close in taste to regular sugar, with no calories and no aftertaste.

A sweetener based on natural ingredients, 0 calories, no aftertaste, dissolves easily, suitable for vegans and diabetics, with no compromise on sweetness and taste.

The sweetener provides an excellent alternative to sugar for consumers seeking healthier solutions and allows them to enjoy natural sweetness without artificial aftertaste and without effort. It blends perfectly in coffee and tea, as well as in all cold and hot beverages, yogurts, smoothies, and even baking and cooking.

It is also suitable for children, vegans, an ideal solution for diabetics and those on a ketogenic diet, providing a sweetness sensation in the mouth similar to regular sugar—without the calories. Unlike other sweeteners on the market, it dissolves very easily in both hot and cold beverages.

SweetZero is based on only two natural ingredients: erythritol, which is also found in fruits such as pears and grapes, and steviol, extracted from the stevia plant, known and widely used as a natural sweetener. It is easy and simple to use: use it just like sugar—1:1 in sweetness, meaning one teaspoon of sugar = one teaspoon of SweetZero.

Price: NIS 24.90

Where to buy: Natural food chains, Shkedia stores, selected health food stores, and online.