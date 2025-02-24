A new medical school to be established at the Weizmann Institute of Science

A new medical school will be established at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Following a meticulous review process, the Israeli Council for Higher Education (MALAG) approved the plan for establishing the new medical school named after Aaron and Miriam Gutwirth. The school is expected to train 40 physician-scientists annually. This is an ambitious and unique training program open to those with a bachelor's degree or advanced degrees, who will graduate as physician-scientists ready to pursue either clinical medicine or medical research.

The plan to establish the new school was conceived over two years ago due to the growing crisis in Israel’s healthcare system, stemming in part from the declining number of doctors relative to population growth. The initiative was identified by the Allied Group, one of Israel’s largest and most stable investment bodies, led by Chairman Prof. Itzhak Swary. Allied is known for its investments in companies in the automotive, infrastructure, logistics, water, commercial real estate, retail, insurance, and pension sectors. Some of the companies in which the Allied Group is involved include Champion Motors, Negev Ecology, Palgei Mayim, Metropolis, Hof Hatekhelet, Auto Deal, Maman, UPS, Newpan, A.L.M., Menora Mivtachim, and many more.

Allied approached the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of the world’s most respected research institutions, to establish the medical school under its academic auspices. The president of the Weizmann Institute, Prof. Alon Chen, embraced the initiative and committed the institute to leading this national mission. Together, the two bodies set an ambitious and extraordinary goal—to train physician-scientists who will lead the next generation of local healthcare services, integrating high-quality care for Israeli citizens with groundbreaking research and innovation that could drive transformative medical discoveries worldwide.

To carry out the project, the Allied Group, through its philanthropic arm—the Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth Fund—decided to donate approximately NIS 400 million to the Weizmann Institute. This is one of the largest donations ever made in Israel and highly unique, as it comes directly from the profits of a business entity comprising dozens of companies in Israel. The Allied Group’s Board of Trustees did not hesitate to pledge the significant sum required to ensure the establishment and operation of the medical school at the Weizmann Institute.

The donation will be used to establish the new medical school, which will be named after Miriam and Aaron Gutwirth. The school will train about 40 Israeli students annually, and over seven full years of operation, 280 physician-scientists will be trained. The school will admit those who already hold a bachelor's degree or advanced degrees in other fields. Upon graduation, students will receive an MD-PhD degree, enabling them to engage in research at the Weizmann Institute and hospitals (Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and Clalit Health Services hospitals) while also providing medical services to the public.

"The Personalized Medicine Revolution in Israel"

"Educating and training the next generation of physician-scientists reflects the Weizmann Institute’s vision to harness science for humanity’s benefit. The physician-scientist is expected to solve problems for patients and healthcare systems using research tools, scientific thinking, and challenging conventional assumptions," said the institute’s president, Prof. Alon Chen. "The Weizmann Institute’s medical program will make a significant contribution to the personalized medicine revolution in Israel, leveraging our resources and capabilities to place the future leaders of science at the forefront of healthcare, academia, and the bio-medical industry in the country."

Thanks to Allied’s donation, the Weizmann Institute will not charge any tuition fees for students in the program. Additionally, there is an intention to provide them with monthly living stipends of several thousand shekels during their studies. This approach ensures that no financial barrier will prevent the most talented minds and capable individuals from applying to and being accepted into the program.

Allied Group Chairman Prof. Itzhak Swary congratulated the Weizmann Institute on receiving approval from the Council for Higher Education and added: "Allied, founded more than 50 years ago, has become deeply rooted in the Israeli economy, far beyond expectations. Now it is time to give more back to Israel and its citizens. In line with the founders' intentions and Israel’s economic and societal needs, as well as our strong desire to impact the country's development, the group's trustees and managers decided to initiate and promote significant national projects that Israel desperately needs.

The first project in this context is the establishment of the medical school at the Weizmann Institute, aimed at transforming healthcare in Israel and utilizing the institute’s research infrastructure and data to change the field of medicine both in Israel and globally. Looking ahead, I hope that the integration of business entities into the country’s development will continue to grow. As for Allied, this initiative aligns with our group’s spirit and culture regarding our employees and society. We are confident that this initiative will fulfill its potential and meet expectations. Especially in such challenging times for Israel, we are determined and filled with faith to lead additional national initiatives to strengthen and develop Israel’s economy in the spirit of our founders and the Allied Group."