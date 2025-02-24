Three days of yoga, meditation, and wellness – free at the Dead Sea

In an era where wellness and meditation retreats have become an integral part of global leisure culture, the Tamar Regional Council is offering an exciting announcement: A wellness festival accessible to all at one of the most fascinating locations in the world. The RECHARGE Festival, taking place from February 24-26, 2025, at the Ein Bokek promenade, invites the public to experience the unique magic of the Dead Sea – free of charge.

The festival, held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., combines the proven health benefits of the Dead Sea – the lowest point on Earth – with a variety of mind and body activities. Against the backdrop of ancient desert landscapes and blue waters, participants can enjoy yoga and Pilates classes, healing workshops, acroyoga, meditation, qigong, and movement therapy.

Fitness and wellness guru Ira Dolphin will lead a variety of fitness and healthy lifestyle sessions, and health booths will be set up to enrich the experience. Local hotels have joined the initiative and will offer special themed activities for guests looking to deepen the experience and stay overnight in the area.

The location of the festival is no coincidence. The Dead Sea, a globally unique natural site, offers a rare combination of health properties: A wealth of magnesium, potassium, bromine, and 26 other essential minerals. Studies show that these minerals help lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, nourish the skin, and alleviate rheumatic and metabolic issues.

"The Dead Sea is known for its healing properties, and tourists from around the world come to enjoy its unique benefits," said Nir Wanger, head of the Tamar Regional Council. "We are in the process of rapid development to establish more hotels and accommodations that will allow both international and local tourists to enjoy the Dead Sea's natural benefits and a pleasant vacation."

