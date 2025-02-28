For humanity: Dell Technologies’ new initiative

An innovative initiative by Dell Technologies provides a critical response to communities in distress. The initiative involves Portable Connectivity Centers (PCCs), which demonstrate how communication and technology resources can serve as key tools in recovery and aid efforts for displaced populations worldwide.

This initiative includes mobile technology units developed by Dell Technologies in collaboration with Computer Aid International and other organizations, aiming to provide internet access and essential digital services to communities in crisis.

So far, 48 PCC centers have been established, providing services and support to more than 2.4 million people. Beyond that, the centers offer access to healthcare, educational, and psychological support, as well as economic opportunities to help communities recover after disasters.

These centers operate as part of a broader program called Solar Community Hubs, designed to reduce digital gaps worldwide. In Israel, following the events of October 7, Dell Technologies Israel collaborated with the "Our Children's Resilience" social initiative and the civil society organizations "Shitufim" and "Zionism 2000". As part of this initiative, 260 new computers were donated, and special activities were conducted for the children of Sderot who were relocated to hotels.

A Global Effort with Local Impact

The uniqueness of each center lies in its customization to local needs: From mobile stations providing internet access to large centers offering comprehensive support, including education, economic opportunities, healthcare, water, and electricity. PCC centers are designed for flexibility and mobility, serving as an immediate response for displaced populations due to natural disasters and other crises. At present, 18 PCC centers are operating worldwide, including in Romania, Morocco, Ukraine, and Brazil.

The quick deployment of PCC centers is a major advantage, particularly during crises. Data from late 2023 shows that the war in Ukraine led to the displacement of approximately 3.7 million people within the country, while another 6.3 million fled and became refugees worldwide. These numbers highlight the need for flexible education systems capable of operating even in times of chaos and uncertainty.

The 2023 earthquake in Morocco, the strongest in over six decades, affected approximately 380,000 residents. In just six months, Dell Technologies successfully deployed four PCC centers in Al Haouz, the hardest-hit region. These solar-powered centers, equipped with Dell Rugged laptops, serve as a critical communication lifeline for the region's recovery. A fifth PCC center was launched in November 2024 to further expand local support.

Dell Technologies (credit: PR) The initiative's impact is also evident socially and economically: women from the Tinmel Women’s Cooperative in the Atlas Mountains began selling their digital creations after participating in technology skills training courses. Additionally, the centers offer basic computer training, preparation for the ICDL certification (an internationally recognized certification for computer and Office software proficiency), as well as employment workshops and career guidance.

In May 2024, Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul region experienced its worst flooding in history, destroying tens of thousands of homes and leaving many families homeless. Dell Technologies' offices in Eldorado were converted into an emergency shelter, while the company also provided aid in the form of food donations, fuel, and laptops for those affected.

As part of recovery efforts, a new PCC center was recently opened in Brazil, offering social welfare services, employment support, healthcare, and psychological assistance. Local residents can also access critical municipal services, including housing programs, through the center.

The centers operating in Romania, for example, offer much more than internet access. In Suceava, children aged 6-17 receive training in basic programming, AI, email writing, and graphic design. In Vâlcea County, a center was established where students learn digital animation techniques.

"Sometimes, all we need are the little things. The things we don’t have that give us the power to become who we want to be. It’s like gaining access to the entire world," shared one of the children participating in the program.