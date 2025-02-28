Winter delight: Quick soup with red beans, vegetables, and kabanos

This soup is one of those quick and comforting winter pleasures. Of course, it's fun to make all year round, but in winter, it’s especially delicious and satisfying.

Using a can of red beans makes preparation especially quick. You decide whether it will be a true soup or a particularly thick stew, depending on the cooking time after boiling and the reduction of liquids.

Want to make it spicy? Why not. Add half a hot pepper, sliced into rings, along with the onion and garlic.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 can of red beans

3 kabanos sausages, sliced into rings

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 cup crushed tomatoes

2 celery stalks, including leaves, chopped Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon crushed chili

1 tablespoon paprika

4 cups water

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

Preparation:

1. In a deep pot, pour in the oil, onion, garlic, and kabanos. Mix well, then add the spices and all other ingredients except the water and potatoes.

2. Stir and add the water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and add the potatoes. Partially cover and cook for 35 minutes.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat