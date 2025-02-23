Immersions, indulgences, decadences – we tasted everything new on the shelves

Gluten-Free Pizza, Pizza Hut

The largest pizza chain—107 branches at last count—is upgrading its options and launching a new, much-needed tray.

This initiative, in collaboration with Molino Bakery, was born out of continuous consumer feedback and, more importantly, a willingness to listen to it. The result is a gluten-free pizza made with the brand’s Green Baking Mix from Kemach Haaretz and assembled in separate preparation areas at the branches.

The new pizza currently comes in two versions: A classic Margherita with tomato sauce and a white pizza that perfectly combines mushrooms, truffle cream sauce, and pineapple. Yes, pineapple—we said it. The crust is thinner and crispier than the usual Pizza Hut dough, golden-brown, and delightfully oily. The toppings are as indulgent as ever, and the whole experience works.

Nam, Lahavot Haviva and Carmela (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Nam, Lahavot Haviva and Carmela

The outstanding northern factory is expanding its collection and bringing a popular Asian hit to freezers—and to the menu of Israel’s leading culinary website.

The Dim Sum Lahavot Haviva Nam combines restaurant and street food experiences from the Far East with Israeli home-cooking capabilities, creating a Vietnamese-Israeli crunch. The crispy shell contains a delicious chicken and vegetable filling, and the recommended method is deep-frying in oil, pan-frying, or air-frying straight from the freezer. Serve as a roll with lettuce, fresh herbs, and greens. Then, roll it up, dip it in your favorite sauce, get your fingers a little messy, and enjoy. Price: NIS 36.90 for a 225g package (five units). Nutella, Ferrero (credit: FERRERO)

Nutella, Ferrero

The popular Italian brand celebrates an entire day in its honor (February 5—mark your calendars) with an extensive and colorful international event.

The celebration includes the launch of "The Sound of Nutella," produced in collaboration with Massive Music; a special exhibition at the MAXXI Museum of Contemporary Art in Rome, documenting six decades of the brand; the English edition of The New Nutella World by Italian culinary writer Gigi Padovani; and expanded Israeli activities featuring Nutella B-Ready, Nutella & Go, and Nutella Biscuits. Ricotta Cream, Gad Dairy (credit: Gad Dairies )

Ricotta Cream, Gad Dairy

The blue-and-white cheese family is expanding its refrigerated shelves, adding a new member to its already excellent Italian series.

This is a ricotta cheese cream boasting 16% fat, part of a collection that already includes classic ricotta (5%), ricotta fresca (16%), spreadable ricotta with a natural flavor (5%), and basil ricotta (5%). This new addition is an exceptionally rich and indulgent spread, slightly sweet, making it an excellent complement to toast and sandwiches. It also enhances quiches and elevates cakes with impressive versatility. Winter Snacks, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Winter Snacks, Osem

The start of the new calendar year, and even more so, the arrival of our (relatively) cold season, led the Israeli food company to execute an almost necessary move—heating up our snack shelves even more. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Osem’s winter editions include peanut butter-flavored Bamba filled with Petit Beurre cream, bear-shaped Bamba, Apropo with garlic bread flavor, and flat pretzels with Bisli onion flavor—all making a comeback after popular runs and all already labeled as limited editions.

The stuffed Bamba, of course, combines two strong blue-and-white brands, delivering familiar crunch, a satisfying sweet-salty balance, and a certain subtlety, at least compared to its series. The bear-shaped Bamba is, of course, playful and gimmicky but ultimately wins over even the most serious snackers.

Two even more exciting comebacks arrive in the form of garlic bread-flavored Apropo (crispy, intensely seasoned, and disappears in seconds) and flat pretzels with Bisli onion flavor, a maximalist version of taste and texture. Both, naturally, pair well with dips but also stand strong on their own. Tik-Tak, Master Chef (credit: Master Chef)

Tik-Tak, Master Chef

The dynamic food brand expands its collections and shelves with a series of quick-cook meals.

The launch, under the logically named Tik-Tak branding, includes individually packaged noodles (60g, NIS 6-6.90) in chicken and beef flavors, with a real lid—surprisingly present and well-executed.

The process is simple and familiar: Add boiling water, wait patiently for a few minutes, stir a little, and you've got a quick meal at home, in the office, or on the go. The flavors themselves are relatively good for the genre, and the whole experience gets the job done.