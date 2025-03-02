With an investment of NIS 5 million: Hastok opens a flagship store at Ofer Kiryon

The home products chain Hastok is opening this week its flagship store in the north of the country, at the Ofer Kiryon, part of the Ofer Malls Group, with an estimated investment of around NIS 5 million. This is the 46th store of the discount chain, which was founded in 2006.

The new store at Ofer Kiryon spans an area of approximately 1,800 square meters and offers a wide range of home and family products under one roof: from kitchen accessories, home furniture, children's toys, electrical appliances, decorative items, gifts, textiles, and more. Hastok at Ofer Kiryon (credit: PR)

According to Guy Keren, CEO of Ofer Kiryon: "We are happy to announce to the residents of the Krayot and the north about the opening of the flagship store of the Hastok chain, as part of the mall's strategy to bring leading and desirable brands from Israel and around the world. We work diligently and continuously to create and maintain an accurate mix at the Ofer Kiryon Mall with a wide range of brands, aiming to provide the Israeli consumer with the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience." He added: "Hastok provides a solution for many families in the north and the Krayot, with a huge range of basic home products, offering a true shopping experience, all at prices that are affordable for everyone. The opening of Hastok is certainly considered a consumer milestone for the residents of the north."