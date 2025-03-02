Like in a restaurant, but as homemade as it gets: Ground meat with roasted eggplant on rice

Since the outbreak of the war, and it's no secret, the north of the country has taken a very hard and painful hit. Even when things slowly started to return to normal in the Gaza Envelope, the north continued to endure more and more rockets, bombings, and sirens that didn’t stop for a moment for more than a year.

Now, the north is recovering. The restaurants in this beautiful region are gradually returning, dusting off, restarting their refrigerators and ovens, and only hoping for the return of all the hostages, but on a personal level, also for the return of their customers.

Estherika Restaurant in Kiryat Shmona, managed with a strong hand by Esther Grossberg and her husband, is a boutique restaurant serving homemade, rich, and carefully prepared food with great love. This is her version of roasted ground meat, with roasted eggplant and plenty of tahini, served over rice. You can use any type of rice you want, just make sure to prepare it according to the instructions on the package.

Ingredients:

2 cups rice

2 1/4 cups water

250 grams ground lamb

2 chopped onions

5 garlic cloves

Black pepper S

Eggplant

Eggplant

Instructions:

1. Prepare the rice: Add 2 1/4 cups of water for each cup of rice and cook for 20 minutes with the lid on.

2. Roast the eggplant in the oven until it’s done, and a fork easily goes into it.

3. Meanwhile, fry the onion and garlic in a pan. Add the meat to the fried onion and garlic, then add the parsley, pepper, and salt, and cook together.

4. To serve: Place the rice on a nice serving plate, then top with the meat. Drizzle tahini on top and place the roasted eggplant. It’s also good and recommended to drizzle more good tahini on top, generously.

Esther Grossberg, in collaboration with Sugat