Dreaming of a relaxing vacation? This is the country you should consider

Quiet. Tranquility. Endless expanses. In a world of noisy social networks and cities that never sleep, the search for a peaceful corner becomes increasingly challenging. However, a new study by the website Book Retreats points to a surprising solution: Australia.

The southern continent has been named the most relaxing destination in the world for 2025, with an impressive score of 73.8 out of a possible 100 points. The main reason? Space - and lots of it.

While popular European destinations struggle with tourist crowds, Australia offers a starkly opposite picture: Covering an area 25 times larger than Italy, it hosts 50 million fewer tourists per year. The result? An incredible population density of only 3.4 people per square kilometer. In comparison, Italy's density stands at 198.3 people, and Mauritius - the most densely packed destination in the study - has 626 people per square kilometer.

gantheaume point in Broome, Western Australia (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The study, which examined 76 destinations worldwide, didn't just measure density. Nine different parameters were taken into account, including safety, levels of solitude, light and noise pollution, and even the number of health and wellness experiences each destination offers.

One of the most impressive statistics relates to environmental conservation: Nearly 30% of Australia's land is designated as protected areas, including national parks, marine nature reserves, forests, and wetlands. This statistic places it on par with countries like New Zealand, Austria, and Botswana, which are leaders in environmental preservation.