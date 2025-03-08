Arkia unveils six new European destinations and a Passover discount

Arkia Airlines announced today (Sunday) a significant expansion of its operations ahead of the Spring-Summer 2025 season, with the launch of new routes and a special Passover discount. As part of the new plan, the airline will operate flights to 30 destinations worldwide, with a primary focus on expanding operations in Greece.

Arkia is solidifying its position as the market leader in Greece with 11 destinations, including three new ones: Volos, Skiathos, and Kalamata. Simultaneously, the company is launching new routes to Tirana (Albania), Lake Balaton (Hungary), and Zadar (Croatia).

In light of the situation, ahead of Passover, the company announced a 20% discount on all destinations, except for New York. The New York route, recently launched, will continue with three weekly flights, and the company has already opened sales for the months of May-October.

Lake Balaton, Hungary (credit: Yarden Kachol)

Arkia CEO, Oz Berlowitz, said at the launch event held at Toto Restaurant in Tel Aviv: "Arkia is in a period of significant growth, and we are constantly working hard and thoughtfully to improve, reach new destinations, and provide the best service and response to the Israeli public." According to him, "We are seeing that Israeli tourists are gradually returning to planning long-term vacations, alongside spontaneous last-minute trips. After a challenging year and a half of war, the need for relaxation remains strong, but at the same time, we are noticing a return to the trend of early vacation planning."

Arkia's New Destinations:

Volos, Greece – starting July 2025, a weekly flight on Wednesdays to the beautiful port city surrounded by mountains and breathtaking views, serving as a gateway to the Sporades islands and a starting point for tours in the mountainous Pelion region. Arkia plane to New York (credit: PR iborjet)

Skiathos, Greece – starting June 2025, two weekly flights on Sundays and Thursdays to the Greek island with white beaches, clear waters, vibrant nightlife, and green landscapes combining sea and mountains.

Kalamata, Greece – starting June 2025, two weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays, and in July, an increase to three weekly flights on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Kalamata is a city in the southern Peloponnese, famous for its premium Kalamata olives, picturesque beaches, vibrant markets, and classic Mediterranean atmosphere.

Tirana, Albania – starting July 2025, two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays to the capital of Albania. The city, blending history, developing culture, and colorful markets, offers an authentic atmosphere, urban parks, and a vibrant cultural district.

Zadar, Croatia – starting June 2025, two weekly flights on Sundays and Thursdays to the coastal city located on the Adriatic Sea, combining Roman architecture, magical beaches, and unique natural phenomena such as the "Sea Organ," which plays natural melodies with the movement of the waves. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Lake Balaton, Hungary – starting June 2025, two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays to the largest lake in Central Europe, an ideal vacation destination for families and couples, with bathing beaches, wineries, hiking trails, and natural spas.

New York, USA – three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, operated on an Airbus 330-900 NEO aircraft.