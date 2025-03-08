Review: Air Pro 4 – EarFun’s surprising earbuds

Audio manufacturer EarFun has yet to gain much recognition in Israel, despite receiving positive reviews and offering well-priced products. The Chinese brand was founded in 2018 and sells a variety of headphones, including in-ear, over-ear, and open-design models, as well as speakers. The Air Pro 4 is very affordably priced considering its value— NIS 225 after discounts. EarFun Air Pro 4 Set (credit: PR)

Design and Controls: A Slightly Bulky Carrying Case but Internal Lighting

The Air Pro 4 features the popular stem design, coming in black with a silver-coated exterior. They look decent overall but have a slightly plastic feel. They come with IPX5 water resistance, meaning they can handle sweat and light rain without issues.

The black carrying case is a bit chunky but not too large—it fits in a pants pocket but is noticeable. The case has three white LED indicators on the outside for battery status, along with internal white lighting when opened.

The earbuds have two small circular touch-sensitive panels for controls. These can be customized through the app, allowing users to manage volume, track skipping, noise cancellation, and even activate their smartphone’s voice assistant. The earbuds also include a sensor that detects when they are removed from the ears, automatically pausing or resuming playback. EarFun – Air Pro 4 (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

The EarFun Audio app plays a crucial role in the Air Pro 4 experience. It provides battery status indicators for each earbud and the case, allows switching between noise cancellation modes (ANC), and features an equalizer with preset and custom options. One notable feature is “My Sound Profile,” which conducts a hearing test to create a personalized sound profile. Personally, I wasn’t impressed with the profile it generated and chose not to use it.

The app also makes it easy to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, enable Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) mode for compatible smartphones, and supports the Auracast standard, allowing connection to TVs or other public devices (such as waiting room TVs at the doctor’s office).

Sound and Calls: High-Quality Audio Support

The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.4 for instant smartphone pairing and support high-quality codecs such as LDAC (for superior sound) and aptX Adaptive (which offers near-CD quality). However, LDAC cannot be used when connected to two devices simultaneously.

Sound quality is impressive, especially given the price. The earbuds emphasize bass but not to an overwhelming extent—it enhances the overall sound rather than overpowering other frequencies. The audio is clear, sharp, and relatively clean, comparable to significantly more expensive earbuds.

Given their price, I expected the ANC quality to be average at best, but EarFun managed to surprise me. The noise cancellation is quite effective, reducing background noise such as air conditioning hums and other monotonous sounds. The earbuds offer five ANC modes—Strong, Balanced, Adaptive to Environment, Adaptive to Ear, and Wind Noise Reduction. I didn’t notice much difference between most modes, but the Wind Noise Reduction mode was particularly effective.

The Ambient Sound mode allows external sounds to enter the earbuds and comes in two options (Normal and Natural), but the feature isn’t well-executed. I felt like my ears were still somewhat blocked, making it unsuitable for conversations with people nearby.

Regarding call quality, the earbuds feature six microphones (three per earbud) that, according to EarFun, can distinguish human voices from background noise. During calls, both in an office and outdoors, I received no complaints about clarity. In a recorded test call on the street, my voice sounded slightly muffled but still clear. Slightly Bulky Carrying Case (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Battery Life: Supports Wireless Charging

The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of playback with ANC on, extending to a total of 35 hours with the charging case. A full charge takes about two hours via cable or 3.5 hours using wireless charging.

Price: NIS 320 on the Official Website or NIS 225 with Coupon AP425OFF (This is not an affiliate link or a sponsored coupon).

If you're not looking to spend too much on earbuds, I think the Air Pro 4 provides excellent value. Beyond their good sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and clear phone call capabilities, they offer a range of features, including six microphones, an in-ear detection sensor, wireless charging, Google Fast Pair (for quick pairing with Android smartphones), and high-quality audio codec support.