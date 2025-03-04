Patents, innovations, and small pleasures

Minecraft Edition, Oreo

The globally popular cookie collaborates with the new movie-gaming hybrid for a game of screens and black-and-white crumbs, along with a tempting giveaway.

The limited-edition Oreo-Minecraft release is inspired by elements and characters from the movie, including a pickaxe, crystal, sword, and Creeper. It creates a square within the familiar circle while also offering a QR code leading to an augmented reality digital experience.

The promotion, running until February 25, will culminate in a VIP trip for one participant to Los Angeles and the Warner Bros. studios, along with exciting merchandise prizes. Minecraft Edition, Oreo (credit: Oreo)

The Klikiya – Unilever & Sweetweet

A sweet and bombastic collaboration between the food giant and the colorful packaging brand has resulted in a very cheerful, to say the least, surprise box—a true click-fest.

The Klikiya is the much-talked-about box packed—loaded, to be precise—with multiple versions of Klik treats, including Klik Pillows, Klik Cornflakes, Klik Balls, Klik Biscuit, and Klik White & Brown. The collection features innovations such as Klik Black Pillows, winter-themed merchandise inspired by the brand (including a blanket and a mug of your choice), and additional surprises—crispy, chocolaty, and utterly snackable. In theory, they’re meant for sharing, but keeping them all for yourself is perfectly acceptable. Price: NIS 155. The Klikiya – Unilever & Sweetweet (credit: Unilever)

Ripe Avocado Packs – Granot Farmers

One of the biggest and most persistent winter problems—every winter, time and time again—finally gets a necessary and effective solution from one of our green giants.

Granot Farmers' avocado packs declare their contents to be ripe and ready to eat. They include 2–3 fruits of the Ettinger, Arad, and Reed varieties, as well as a separate option for Hass avocados. The crucial ripeness test was, as expected, a success—eliminating any hesitation at the shelf, neutralizing the exhausting patience game at home (which usually ends in failure), and delivering the perfect balance of softness and firmness, exactly as it should be. These days, the small pleasures count, of course. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Ripe Avocado Packs – Granot Farmers (credit: Dror Boehm)

Rice Cakes with Dark Chocolate Coating – Fitness

The popular Osem brand gears up for winter with a cozy, indulgent edition.

These are thin rice cakes coated in dark chocolate, available in 60g packs, with just 16 calories per piece. They are crispy, beautifully balanced between the coating and the cake itself, and satisfy sweet cravings without the usual guilt—offering a mature and refined flavor compared to others in the category. Rice Cakes with Dark Chocolate Coating – Fitness (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Chocolate Cream-Filled Wafer – Manner

The Austrian treat brand expands its lineup with a much-anticipated and successful move.

Manner Flavor wafers (now also in compact 200g and 75g packs) filled with chocolate cream maintain their signature characteristics: Layer upon layer of crispiness and balanced creaminess, a delicate sweetness, and the ability to practically boil water for coffee or tea all on their own. Chocolate Cream-Filled Wafer – Manner (credit: Manner)

Har Series – Tabor Winery

A comprehensive marketing and branding overhaul at the northern winery has led to a fresh look for its popular wine series.

Tabor's Har collection includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, White Blend, Rosé, Moscato, and Moscato Rosé. According to winery representatives, the new design aims to "reflect its Israeli identity and commitment to excellence and innovation while preserving tradition and uncompromising quality."