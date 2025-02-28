Apple is expected to launch the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip next month

Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Air models during March, which will come with M4 chips, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The report states that Apple has already begun internal preparations for the launch, including training marketing and sales teams and reducing stock of existing models in stores— a typical move by the company ahead of new announcements.

The new models are expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, similar to the current generation, marking the completion of the transition of all MacBook computers to M4 chips. The new processor was first introduced last May with the iPad Pro and was later integrated into the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro models in October.

As with previous generations, the new MacBook Air is expected to maintain its key characteristics— a thin and lightweight design, fanless body, and a limited number of ports. However, it may adopt some of the upgrades from the latest MacBook Pro models. One interesting feature that may be included is support for two external displays simultaneously, a capability recently added to the MacBook Pro that could significantly enhance the experience for professional users.

The launch is expected to include 13-inch and 15-inch models (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

At this stage, Apple’s desktop computers, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, are the only models still based on M2 chips, but they too are expected to be upgraded later this year. The Mac Studio may receive the M4 version between March and June, while the Mac Pro is expected to arrive only around mid-year or in the fall.