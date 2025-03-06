Lemon from lemonade? No, but soda from mineral water—definitely yes: Mey Eden’s new innovation

Mey Eden, Israel’s leading mineral water company, is expanding its operations and entering the soda category for the first time. The company will launch a new product for the first time in its history and, for the first time in Israel, will produce Mey Eden Soda—naturally sparkling mineral water with strong carbonation.

Mey Eden Soda is based on Mey Eden's mineral water, featuring its well-known and beloved taste, sourced from a spring in the southern Golan Heights. This marks the first time strongly carbonated soda bottles made from locally sourced mineral water will be sold in Israel.

Mey Eden water is sourced from a well in the southern Golan Heights. The company states: "Rainwater slowly percolates through the basalt rocks that characterize the Golan Heights, absorbing their unique mineral composition. The richness that nature provides, along with the deep drilling technique we use, gives our natural mineral water a stable mineral composition, clarity, and a wonderful taste."

The soda will be available in a variety of bottle sizes: 1.5 liters, 0.5 liters, 1 liter, and 330 ml.

The launch of the new soda will be accompanied by a campaign managed by the McCann advertising agency, estimated at around NIS 3 million, and will include TV commercials, outdoor billboards, digital media, radio, and social media.

Yoni Ehrlich, CEO of Mey Eden: "The launch of Mey Eden Soda is a very exciting move that we have been working on for some time. The Israeli public loves strongly carbonated water and appreciates the taste and added health benefits of mineral water in general and Mey Eden in particular. Mey Eden Soda is based on our mineral water sourced from the Golan Heights, giving the product the beloved and familiar taste of Mey Eden while providing the perfect solution for Israeli consumers."