The best perfume of the year and the perfect lipstick

What a tiring month. The atmosphere is tense, the news is harsh, and the air is filled with uncertainty. In the midst of all this chaos, now more than ever, when the days feel heavy, it's essential to indulge in small things that lift the mood. A bit of color, a bit of scent, a bit of shine, and a moment of joy in front of the mirror—because sometimes, that's all it takes to brighten the day.

So, between the endless news soundtrack and the effort to avoid sinking too deep into national melancholy, I've gathered the makeup products that became my instant favorites. Whether it's a lipstick that lasts for hours without a second thought, a concealer that hides sleepless nights, or a perfume that feels like a fresh hug yet warm at the same time.

Infusion de Gingembre - Prada

Meet the perfume of my life. I finally found it. I’m still waiting for the man. The new fragrance from Prada’s Les Infusions de Prada collection is a vibrant tribute to ginger—spicy, fresh, and woody. It blends green mandarin, ginger, vetiver, and musk, creating a natural and precise scent that melts into the skin like a second layer. A fragrance that feels like a sophisticated energy boost—fresh, yet warm and full of personality. I’m madly in love.

Price: NIS 609 for 100 ml (Why??). Available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, BE, April, and select perfumeries.

YSL LOVESHINE LIPSTICK

A hydrating lipstick with intense pigment that combines lip care with bold, instant shine. The formula is enriched with figs from Ourika Gardens and six unique oils that provide long-lasting moisture while maintaining vibrant color and a luminous finish. Available in 12 trendy and neutral shades, housed in an elegant and luxurious YSL case.

Price: NIS 169 (and it's totally worth it). Available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, April, and select perfumeries.

All Hours Foundation - Yves Saint Laurent

An upgraded and improved version of the previous foundation. It lasts 24 hours with full coverage and a glowing matte, natural finish. The formula contains 77% skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and active hydration throughout the day—and you can feel it. It’s thin, flexible, and looks like really, really good skin. All day long, people will ask, "What did you do?"—and honestly, what more do you need? Oh, right—it’s water and sweat-resistant and doesn’t transfer onto clothes.

Price: NIS 251 (25 ml). Available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, April, and select perfumeries.

Luxe Matte Liquid

You know how long-lasting lipsticks dry your lips out? Well, this one doesn’t. A liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish, developed with Cushion Comfort technology for a creamy yet lightweight texture—and they nailed it. It’s enriched with flower extracts and wax for softness, plus hyaluronic acid for a full and smooth look. The ergonomic applicator applies with precision like a brush but is more stable and hassle-free. Up to 8 hours of rich color that doesn’t fade, crumble, or smudge. Luxury in a burst of color—the lipstick stays put for half a day without disappearing into coffee cups, making it a serious romance.

Price: NIS 190. Available at Bobbi Brown stores and the official website.

Essential Eye Shadow Trios

You know those beauty bloggers who rave about pigment and how soft an eyeshadow is? Well, I don’t like soft eyeshadow. Too much color, too much commitment, too much fallout. That’s for beginners who get overly excited. Now I know I have no use for a 30-shade palette because I’ll never wear them. All a woman really needs is four or five shades of brown. And that’s why the Essential Eye Shadow Trios are perfect—three natural, complementary shades in matte and shimmering metallic finishes. No exaggeration, no mess, no hassle. Available in five color combinations. A perfectly curated eye look—like showing up to a poker game with aces in your pocket.

Price: NIS 210. Available at Bobbi Brown stores and the official website.

PRISMA GLASS - Giorgio Armani Beauty

Lip oils are the thing right now, in case you didn’t know. And this one is the luxurious kind. Among them all, this formula stands out with its unique oil technology that provides intense shine and up to 24 hours of hydration. It contains 62% shine-enhancing ingredients and 15% squalane, which helps maintain the lips’ natural moisture. The texture is smooth like jelly, non-sticky, and comes with a soft applicator for even application—and it’s very glossy. Available in nine sheer, multidimensional shades. It’s stunning, though I’m not entirely convinced the price is justified. But hey, it's a treat.

Price: NIS 189 (for 3.5 ml). Available at the Armani Beauty boutique in Ramat Aviv Mall, Hamashbir, Super-Pharm Gallery in Rishon LeZion, and Eilat.

Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer - M.A.C

A 24-hour long-wear concealer that provides medium-to-full coverage with enhanced skincare ingredients, making application smooth and creating an even finish that doesn’t settle into fine lines. It contains 80% skincare ingredients, including olive and jojoba oils, niacinamide, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, helping to brighten, smooth, and deeply hydrate the skin. The formula is enriched with silver and gold pearl particles for a perfect match to any skin tone—unless they send you one that’s way too dark, leaving you jealous of someone else’s flawless under-eye look. Like that one girl who stayed up until 3 AM and dragged herself to work in yesterday’s clothes. Yes, we all noticed.

Price: NIS 145. Available at M.A.C stores and online.

Glow Play Tendertalk Lip Balm - M.A.C

A moisturizing lipstick that adjusts to the pH of your lips. The formula contains 91% naturally derived ingredients, including jojoba oil, shea butter, and sunflower oil, keeping lips soft and supple. Perfect as a radiant blush or an eyeshadow base. Available in nine fun shades that actually translate into 41 shades, since they look different on every lip tone. Pretty and comfortable.

Price: NIS 115. Available at M.A.C stores and online.

Glow Play Cushiony Blush

When M.A.C says, "You don’t need a mirror to apply this," they know exactly who they’re talking to—anyone who loves effortless, intuitive, and pampering makeup. These blushes deliver a boost of color and glow without requiring coordination or brushes—sometimes, that’s all you need. A cream blush with a twist: not only does it provide a natural, radiant flush, but it also nourishes the skin with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and grape seed oil. The soft matte finish blurs pores and fine lines, creating the look of a real, effortless flush. You can even apply it to your lips for a harmonious look. A stunning product you won’t stop using. Available in 12 breathtaking shades, from deep burgundy to peachy pink.

Price: NIS 165. Available at M.A.C stores and online.