Carrefour launches private meat brand, restaurants want it too

Carrefour Israel launched the Le Marché meat brand this week, a premium brand that will be sold in the chain's stores across the country and carries the global Carrefour quality and freshness seal.

Walla has learned that following the brand's launch, Carrefour received several inquiries from leading restaurateurs in Israel, who showed great interest in the meat due to its quality and price compared to the market.

In response to these inquiries, the chain will establish a supply system for Le Marché meat to restaurants. Initially, the move will be launched as a pilot for a limited number of restaurants selected by the chain, and only after Passover, as the company has already placed all its meat orders for the holiday.

The meats under the "Le Marché" brand come from two meat processing plants in Argentina that meet Carrefour Global’s strictest standards and supply their products to the United States, Argentina, and European countries.

The selection available at Carrefour butcher counters will include a wide range of cuts, including ribs, shoulder, chuck roast, mock tender, brisket, entrecôte, asado, sirloin, beef fillet, and osso buco. Additionally, fresh premium products will be offered, including diced meat for goulash, oven-ready brisket, boneless asado, stir-fry strips, Viennese-style veal schnitzel, and more.

As part of the launch, Carrefour will sell the brand's products at introductory prices, with Argentine entrecôte priced at 129.90 shekels per kilogram, asado at 65 shekels per kilogram, and beef shoulder at NIS 60 per kilogram.

The meat is imported by Adom Group and will also be available with Or Hachaim glatt kosher certification under the supervision of Rabbi Elbaz. After the launch, the meat will be sold in all Carrefour branches except for the Mehadrin branches, where Carrefour Global meat from Polish plants under Machpud kosher certification will be available.