We found the perfect alternative to the classic little black dress

1. Mini Dress by & Other Stories

What? The beloved fashionistas' brand abroad has launched its Spring 2025 collection, where every piece is worthy of this week’s shopping recommendations. Still, we chose to highlight a dark cocoa-colored mini dress with a square neckline, a fitted corset at the waistline, and vertical seam details. A refreshing choice for those tired of picking the classic little black dress.

How much? NIS 575.

Where? The brand's store at BIG Fashion Glilot.

Sneakers by ASICS (credit: courtesy of the brand)

2. Sneakers by ASICS

What? The late-2000s aesthetic is making a comeback with this particular ASICS model. Beyond the contemporary urban style combining white and silver hues, comfort remains a flagship feature of the popular Japanese brand—even more so at this price. This model is one of several available exclusively at a special Factory 54 pop-up shop.

How much? NIS 900.

Where? The pop-up shop at Ramat Aviv Mall. Hydrogel Eye Patches by 111SKIN (credit: PR)

3. Hydrogel Eye Patches by 111SKIN

What? Ever wake up feeling puffy after sleep? That happened to us just last week, and it was the perfect time to pull out these magical, cooling eye masks from the drawer. Let’s start with the verdict: out of all the patches I’ve tried, these are the winners. They offer intensive treatment for dark circles and puffiness, with visible results in just 20 minutes. The high moisture content helps infuse active ingredients into the delicate skin—ranging from seaweed to reduce morning inflammation to vitamin E, which supports the immune system and slows the aging process. What's not to love?

How much? NIS 57 per pair, NIS 399 for a pack of eight.

Where? Online at OH GLOW. Nylon Jacket with Shoulder Pads by H&M Studio (credit: SHAI FRANCO)

4. Nylon Jacket with Shoulder Pads by H&M Studio

What? The Swedish brand’s limited-edition Studio collection, released only four times a year, launched this morning—so now is the time to act fast. Among other standout pieces, our cart could easily include this gray jacket, made of crepe nylon in a relaxed fit with structured shoulder pads that create a squared silhouette. A blend of sporty and polished chic for leisure time, with a long collar (which can also be folded down) that turns heads on city streets. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

How much? NIS 599.

Where? Online only. Sunglasses by Oakley (credit: Luxottica)

5. Sunglasses by Oakley

What? Bronze lenses set in a transparent, lightweight orange frame that doesn’t weigh down on the nose, plus grip-enhancing nose pads. One of 24 color options available in this model from the brand’s Spring-Summer collection. Stylish enough for cyclists, offering full UV protection, yet versatile enough for those who aren’t particularly fond of two-wheelers.

How much? NIS 699.

Where? Optical stores and authorized retailers. ''At the Heart of the Story'' Book in a Laline Gift Set (credit: vipdesigm)

6. "At the Heart of the Story" Book in a Laline Gift Set

What? Something happened to us the moment we opened the first page of Sivan Madari’s second book. Maybe we’re feeling extra emotional these days, but something about the simple words really moved us. For International Women’s Day (March 8), the beauty brand teamed up with the young author to offer four luxurious gift sets in different scents, including a bag, creams for various areas, body scrub, candles, bath foam, and more.

How much? NIS 139.90–329.90 per set (with or without the book).

Where? In stores and on the brand’s website. Concentrated Moisturizing Cream for Mature Skin by SHISEIDO (credit: PR)

7. Concentrated Moisturizing Cream for Mature Skin by SHISEIDO

What? Beauty and life don’t stop at a certain age, and in the spirit of Women’s Day, here’s an intriguing option for readers over 60 or approaching it. The promises? Firmer, tighter, more radiant skin with well-defined facial contours. The cream incorporates a unique facial sculpting technology that helps maintain muscle tone, firm the skin, and improve neural communication while enhancing renewal and response to anti-aging care.

How much? NIS 676 for 50 ml.

Where? Online at Lilith and in pharmacy chains.