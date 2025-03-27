Drop star: The mixologist shaking up Café Europa

There are few places I admire as much as Café Europa. No matter what happens there, it always turns out good, delicious, sexy, and cooler than anywhere else. From the elegant front space through the interior that feels like the underground corner of Tel Aviv, where all the cool people hang out, to the adjacent event space.

So, it didn’t really surprise me to climb the stairs and discover another area: A hidden cocktail bar offering a completely different experience.

Drop is actually a pop-up cocktail bar with a musical atmosphere. The mixes are signed by mixologist Yegor Pereuzenko (7:1 Lab), one of the winners of the 'World Class' competition—the Oscars of bars.

Café Europa (credit: Osnat Gueta)

Only a limited quantity available

Yegor is one of the more fascinating mixologists around. His vast knowledge, Ukrainian restraint, and tattooed look come together to create a show that's hard, if not impossible, to ignore. Café Europa (credit: Yaniv Granot)

He’s known for his unique cocktails. Ones that include syrups he works on day and night to create a sip of perfection and delicacy. They’re not aggressive or, heaven forbid, fiery, and their appearance is always classic.

Even at Drop, each drink is made with at least two syrups and various additions that Pereuzenko creates. Each cocktail is limited to around 3,000 servings only to maintain variety and interest. Once a batch of a particular cocktail runs out, another one replaces it. Café Europa (credit: Shahaf Segal)

What is he mixing there?

These days, you can enjoy a cocktail menu at Drop based on Yegor’s most well-known mixes and shakes. Among them: a coconut-based drink that isn’t dairy-heavy, containing: rum, Bacardi Blanco, coconut oil, coconut liqueur, coconut milk, coconut water, and matcha, or a spicy and sweet drink made from tequila, flower liqueur, Granny Smith apples, lime, and fiery jalapeño pepper.

One of the more interesting drinks in the area is made with Dewar’s whiskey, combined with cherries, cocoa, and citrus, providing an aromatic and deep sip. And if you like, you can also order a curious version of the Negroni with pandan leaves.

Yes, there’s also Martini

Those who wish can request classic drinks that can be made on-site, but Drop’s main goal is to give you a chance to experience Yegor’s drinks. So, if you’re already there, just go with the flow.

How much does it cost? Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

NIS 58 per cocktail.

What to eat?

The Café Europa menu is served alongside the cocktails, and that’s how we discovered that calamari skewers and a plate of raw fish go wonderfully with Drop’s cocktails. There are also oysters, a fluffy focaccia, short rib tortellini, and plenty of other dishes.

Where:

Rothschild Boulevard 9, Tel Aviv

When:

Sunday to Saturday between 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Reservation (required): On the Ontopo website