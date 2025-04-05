We tested the iPhone 16e: We were a bit disappointed, but we know exactly who it's for

Apple has parted ways with the SE series, but not as everyone expected. Instead of launching the iPhone SE 4, the company abandoned the old branding and introduced the iPhone 16e – a completely new direction, offering an iPhone "for everyone," at least according to what the company representative claimed in a press briefing. What exactly does the letter "e" represent? Apple, as usual, does not provide clear answers, only clarifying that this device is meant for everyone – whatever that means. But one thing is clear: the iPhone 16e is a significant upgrade over previous SE models, with modern design, updated hardware, and advanced artificial intelligence. The catch? The leap forward comes with a price tag of $599, putting it somewhere between a budget and a premium device. In a world where Android devices at the same price offer a 120Hz display, dual-camera systems, and seven years of updates, the 16e settles for a 60Hz display, a single rear camera, wireless charging – but no MagSafe. And this is exactly where opinions are divided: Is it a device that lacks too much, or simply an iPhone meant to be the most accessible iPhone? We got it for testing from the iDigital network, put it through all the important tests – and now the question remains: Is it worth the money?

Design and Display: Modern, but with Compromises

The iPhone 16e has finally parted ways with the old design of the SE models and adopted a much more modern look, very reminiscent of the iPhone 14 – which has been discontinued. The flat frame, the larger 6.1-inch display, and even the action button that migrated from the Pro models – all these upgrades significantly improve the user experience. And of course, there’s USB-C. Apple has finally ditched the Lightning port, and thankfully so – it’s nice to know you can use the same cable for all devices.

But what else is new here? Honestly, not much. While Apple has already moved most of its devices to Dynamic Island (the dynamic area at the top of the screen), the 16e sticks with the old notch. Not that it’s the end of the world – after all, the Dynamic Island doesn’t dramatically change the experience – but it’s another reminder that this is not a flagship iPhone.

iPhone 16e (credit: Yinon Ben Shushan)

Another significant difference compared to the iPhone 16 series is the absence of the Camera Control button on the frame. In the entire iPhone 16 series, Apple added a dedicated button on the side of the device for quick photo and video capture – a nice feature for frequent photographers. In the 16e, however, this button simply doesn’t exist, so if you were hoping for such a shortcut, you’ll have to settle for the action button and configure it accordingly.

Still, for anyone coming from one of the previous SE models, this is a significant upgrade. While the last SE offered a small 4.7-inch LCD screen, the iPhone 16e jumps to a 6.1-inch OLED display, meaning more vibrant colors, better contrast, and a much more enjoyable user experience.

Nevertheless, there’s a significant compromise here: The refresh rate remains at 60Hz. In a world where even budget Android devices offer 90Hz or 120Hz, this is a noticeable disadvantage. Scrolling is less smooth, movement is less fluid, and it feels like another way for Apple to differentiate this device from more expensive models. The screen may look better than ever – but it’s still as slow as before.

Camera

One Sensor Instead of Two One of Apple’s decisions with the iPhone 16e raised quite a few eyebrows: only one camera on the back of the device. In a world where even much cheaper smartphones come with an ultra-wide lens, it’s hard not to wonder why Apple decided to skip it here, with a price tag of $599. On the other hand, if something had to be cut – the ultra-wide lens is probably the least painful place to do it. iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

But let’s look at what is here: a 48-megapixel sensor with pixel fusion technology, which allows it to capture more light and deliver sharp, colorful, and balanced images. As always with Apple, video performance is excellent, with optical stabilization and a consistent result in almost every shooting scenario. In short – a camera that works very well for most users.

Still, sometimes you feel the absence. If you’ve ever tried to take a wide photo and found there’s nowhere to step back, you’ll miss the ultra-wide lens. And to add to the "none" list, the macro shooting mode is also missing, so getting close-up shots of small details isn’t an option here. At least there’s a portrait mode, but it’s the older version – the one where you can’t change the focus after shooting, like in more expensive models. iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

So, who is this for? If you're taking pictures to upload to Instagram, documenting your daily life, and want a simple camera that gets the job done – this should be more than enough for you. But if you're looking for more flexibility in your photography, high sharpness even in zoom, want to play with different lenses, or process images in a more advanced way – it's better to look at the iPhone 16 or 16 Pro. In the end, this is a camera that will satisfy most users, but it's not meant for those who are looking for the most advanced photography experience Apple has to offer.

Click here to view full-quality images

Taken with iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Blue-and-white modem and a battery that pleasantly surprises

The iPhone 16e may look like just another standard Apple model, but inside this device hides something completely new – Apple’s first self-made cellular modem, the C1. And if you’re looking for an Israeli connection here, you’re not wrong: a significant part of the development of this chip was done in Israel, as part of Apple’s effort to free itself from Qualcomm dependency and take control of the entire iPhone production chain.

This is the debut of this modem, and to be honest, I was curious to see how it performs on a day-to-day basis. For a week, I used the 16e as my primary work device – I made calls, browsed social media, watched YouTube, and even uploaded large files – while comparing it to my iPhone 16 Pro Max, which still comes with a Qualcomm modem. The difference? I didn’t really notice any. The reception was consistent, and in short, at least at this stage, the transition to Apple’s modem seemed completely seamless. On the left: iPhone 16 Pro Max (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

And what about the battery? Here, Apple does promise a noticeable improvement. At the launch, the company claimed that the new modem is more power-efficient, which allows the iPhone 16e to offer the best battery life ever for a 6.1-inch iPhone. How does it perform in practice?

I got to test this out during the warm days this week. With regular daily use – a bit of messaging, a bit of social media, some car navigation, a few calls, and even a bit of video – I left the house in the morning at 100%, and when I checked the battery percentage at 4:00 PM, I still had 46%. That’s definitely an impressive number showing that this iPhone can easily survive a workday. However, of course, this is not a number that will remain the same over time. Every battery degrades, and although the first week looks good, the real question is how it will perform in two or three years.

Artificial Intelligence: Apple’s Future – But Not for Us (For Now)

Apple regards Apple Intelligence as the next big thing, and according to the company, it’s not just another feature – it’s a real paradigm shift. This may sound dramatic, but in practice, for us Hebrew speakers, it’s an empty shell – at least for now. All the new tools, like smart text summaries, AI-generated images, and Siri upgrades, aren’t available in Hebrew, and there’s currently no forecast as to when – or if – they will arrive for us.

But despite all of this sounding very far away, there’s one detail to pay attention to: even the iPhone 16e, the cheapest model in the series, supports Apple’s artificial intelligence technologies. This is significant because if you plan to keep the device for three, five, or even six years, at least you know it will be able to take advantage of Apple’s future developments when they finally support our language.

So yes, for now, this doesn’t really matter to us. But if you’re buying a phone with an eye on the future, this does give the 16e a certain advantage, because unlike cheaper devices from previous years, it won’t be left behind – at least not technologically. iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

MagSafe is Gone – And I’m Still Trying to Understand Why

For four years, MagSafe has been an integral part of the iPhone. We’ve gotten used to magnetic wireless charging, stands that attach precisely in place, wallets that stay firmly on the back, and a variety of accessories that work seamlessly thanks to this clever system. It’s been here since the iPhone 12 – and suddenly, with the iPhone 16e, it’s gone.

I admit, when I discovered this, I raised an eyebrow. This is the kind of cut that you can’t ignore because it really affects daily use. Wireless charging is here, yes, but without the magnets, it’s just not the same. You have to carefully place the device on the charger and check that it’s charging properly, instead of simply sticking it on and moving on without a second thought. And that’s not to mention anyone who has already built a whole collection of MagSafe accessories – now they’re just irrelevant here.

On the other hand, maybe Apple isn’t targeting this device at people who know MagSafe. The iPhone 16e isn’t meant for people upgrading from a Pro model, and not even necessarily for those already using an iPhone 12 or 13 – but rather for new users who’ve never had an iPhone, those who don’t even know that this magnetic charging exists. For them, this disadvantage just doesn’t matter.

But if you’re coming from an upgrade of an older model, it’s a different story. iPhone 12 or 13 users upgrading to the 16e might feel this is a significant drawback, especially if they’ve already gotten used to the magnetic accessories. iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

The Bottom Line

Who is this Really For? The iPhone 16e is exactly what Apple wanted it to be – the cheapest iPhone you can buy new, but not really a “cheap iPhone.” On the one hand, it’s a serious leap compared to the previous SE models, with modern design, a larger OLED display, impressive performance, and support for Apple’s new artificial intelligence tools. On the other hand, it still requires a fair number of compromises, whether it’s the lack of an ultra-wide lens, the absence of MagSafe support, or the fact that Apple kept the refresh rate at 60Hz, while even cheaper devices in the world offer a much smoother display experience.

So, who is the real audience for this iPhone? It’s not for those already used to the iPhone, certainly not for owners of the 12 or 13 models, because to them it will feel like a sideways step – and even a backward step in some ways. The 16e is aimed at those coming from a cheap Android, from one of the previous SE models, those looking for a nearly complete iOS experience, not taking too many photos, not seeking the peak of technology, and wanting an iPhone at the lowest possible price without going for a used model. And most importantly – for those looking to save the $200 separating it from the regular iPhone 16, because the compromises it makes are still worth the price for them.

In Israel, the device is sold for NIS 2,999 at the iDigital network, placing it in that somewhat blurry category – not a true budget device, but also not a premium model. If you want a new iPhone and don’t mind giving up a few convenient features like MagSafe, an extra camera, or a faster screen – this is the device for you. But if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem and looking for a significant upgrade, it might simply not be enough.