Passover wine collection: Carmel, Barkan, Recanati, Teperberg, Shaked

The wineries begin the week after Purim with the release of their wine collections for the upcoming Passover holiday. Barkan Winery unveils the SEVEN HILLS Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay series, coming from the Jerusalem mountains, priced at NIS 65 per bottle. According to Nir Gal, CEO of Barkan: "The brand puts the Jerusalem mountains at the forefront, where the winery has vineyards."

Shaked Winery also launches the Derech Eretz gift box, suitable for the Passover Seder table. This is a series of Israeli wines, made from grapes from various growing regions. The dry Petit Sirah wine will be offered at NIS 35 for the second bottle, bottles of Vutand at NIS 150, and gift sets in trolley suitcases for NIS 365. Selected Red Israeli, Carmel Winery (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Recanati Winery launches a Cabernet Sauvignon wine from the new Karmei Hagalil series. The wines reflect the winery's "credo" and renewal. The company’s vineyards are located in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights, and the new wines are offered at NIS 69 per bottle.

Carmel Winery releases the Private Collection Special Edition - Cabernet Sauvignon from the 2023 vintage. This is a dry red wine from selected vineyards, aged for 8 months in contact with oak in the winery’s cellars. Price: NIS 50, and NIS 35 for the 2024 Selected Red bottle.

Teperberg Winery offers three wines from the ESSENCE series: 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Malbec, and 2022 Chardonnay, priced between NIS 75–99. A.G.T.D., which markets the wines of Domaine Seror Winery, offers OR ORANGE, blending art and French tradition, for NIS 139. Claude Seror 2023 will be offered for NIS 109.