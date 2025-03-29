Exciting home deals and new arrivals for spring

The Erco chain, specializing in electrical equipment, lighting, and smart home solutions, is preparing for Passover with exceptional sales on hundreds of products—available in stores and online. Customers can find discounted electrical appliances, lighting, and tools.

Examples include:

Mosquito and insect zapper racket for NIS 10

Mini fridge with a freezer compartment for NIS 539

Heating plate for NIS 95

Designer balloon bulbs for NIS 169

Floodlights starting at NIS 49

LED ambient wall lamps starting at NIS 69, and more.

Additionally, the chain, which had not advertised at all until a year ago, is launching its fourth large-scale advertising campaign within a year, with a budget of around one million shekels. The campaign spans television, digital platforms, and radio. Erco's ad campaign is widely recognized for incorporating a nostalgic scene from the classic educational program Without Secrets, featuring two silhouettes breaking down and repeating a word syllable by syllable.

The campaign is led by the advertising agency Manch.

Julia Skop, Erco’s Marketing Director, stated: "Israeli consumers take advantage of the pre-Passover period to refresh and upgrade their homes. From today until the end of Passover, we are offering attractive discounts on hundreds of products across various categories. I invite everyone to visit any of our 19 branches or our website and consult with our experts in electrical tools, smart home solutions, and EV charging stations."

Tollman's Dot. Lounge bed, NIS 7,490 (credit: DAN PERETZ) Home design is not just about style—it also reflects the changing seasons. Just as wardrobes shift between summer and winter, homes can also be refreshed accordingly.

As temperatures rise, now is the perfect time to upgrade balconies, patios, and gardens. Outdoor furniture, the highlight of spring and summer, is best purchased in advance.

Pre-season sales on outdoor furniture provide an excellent opportunity to invest in new seating sets, coffee tables, and umbrellas. Additionally, spring is a great time to incorporate vibrant colors into the home.

Top Outdoor Furniture Deals at Tollman’s Dot:

RED 3-Seater Sofa – modern, elegant design made of aluminum and acrylic fabric for weather resistance. Special price: NIS 5,990 (instead of NIS 8,590) – 30% off.

RED Lounge Bed – lightweight, sleek design made of aluminum with durable acrylic upholstery. Special price: NIS 7,490 (instead of NIS 10,590) – 29% off.

VERO Armchair – stylish aluminum armchair, weather-resistant. Special price: NIS 1,490 (instead of NIS 1,890) – 21% off. Yale's TSA (credit: PR)

Yale, one of the world's leading lock manufacturers, in collaboration with Travel Sentry, introduces a new travel lock offering peace of mind for travelers.

The lock carries the "Red Diamond" certification, indicating compliance with the internationally recognized TSA standard, approved by airport security agencies worldwide. This means that if airport security needs to inspect your luggage, they can unlock it using dedicated tools without breaking or cutting the lock, ensuring your suitcase remains undamaged.

Yale’s TSA locks are available at Yale Express stores, DIY shops, and travel equipment retailers.

Consumer price: starting at NIS 49. American Comfort (credit: PR)

The holiday season is a great time to upgrade the home with new living room sets, luxurious armchairs, and high-quality bedroom furniture. With home hosting at its peak, Amichai and American Comfort are offering special discounts on mattresses, armchairs, and sofas.

Amichai Mattress Sale:

Up to NIS 2,500 trade-in discount when purchasing a new Amichai mattress. Exchange your old mattress for a new, comfortable, and high-quality one.

American Comfort Deals:

ALTA Recliner – Now available in 24 payments of NIS 190 (instead of NIS 4,990).

Golden Bridge Adjustable Sofa – 24 payments of NIS 419 (instead of NIS 12,090).

Offer valid until April 6, 2025, available in stores and online. Redmi Buds 6 Pro (credit: Xiaomi )

The Hamilton Group, Xiaomi's official importer in Israel, is expanding its audio and lifestyle product range with the launch of three innovative devices: Redmi Buds 6 Pro, Redmi Buds 6, and the Redmi Watch 5 smart sports watch.

Xiaomi Israel CEO Avi Kornfeld: "The launch of these new models marks another significant step in our strategy to make advanced technologies accessible and improve our customers' quality of life. In an era where health and wellness are top priorities, we are proud to offer smart products that combine cutting-edge technology with wellness features at affordable prices and an excellent user experience."

Redmi Buds 6 Pro – The new Redmi Buds 6 Pro offer a professional audio experience with advanced hybrid noise cancellation technology capable of filtering up to 55dB of background noise—twice that of the previous model. These earbuds feature an 11mm titanium-coated driver and dual ceramic micro-piezoelectric units for rich and precise Hi-Fi sound. Additionally, they support spatial audio technology that adapts to head movements and LDAC encoding for Ultra HD sound transmission.

With three microphones and an innovative AI algorithm that cancels wind noise at speeds of up to 12 m/s, the Redmi Buds 6 Pro ensure clear, uninterrupted calls. The Xiaomi Earbuds app allows users to adjust noise cancellation and transparency levels, offering four built-in EQ modes for immersive, detailed sound. The app also supports customizing touch controls and firmware upgrades (compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 14 or later).

Redmi Buds 6 – The Redmi Buds 6 deliver high-end features at a competitive price, including hybrid ANC noise cancellation filtering up to 49dB, a 12.4mm titanium-coated driver, and 360° surround sound effects. These earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and 42 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge offers 4 hours of listening time.

They are equipped with Xiaomi's HRTF sound effect algorithm, developed in its acoustics lab, to create a strong spatial audio experience for immersive sound. Additionally, Sound ID3 mode allows for personalized audio tuning and customized sound effects, ensuring an effortless, tailored listening experience.

Redmi Watch 5 – The Redmi Watch 5 represents a major leap forward in the smartwatch market, combining a modern design with cutting-edge technology. Its centerpiece is a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, offering 1500 nits brightness—2.5 times brighter than the previous model—ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. The ultra-narrow bezel and 2.5D curved glass provide a premium look and enhanced durability. The matte-finished aluminum body features a multi-functional stainless steel rotating crown, improving the overall user experience.

The watch includes a comprehensive health and fitness suite, continuously monitoring vital metrics 24/7, such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep quality, and stress levels. It supports over 150 sports modes, with six auto-detected activities, and comes with built-in GPS supporting five global positioning systems for precise workout tracking.

A key feature of the Redmi Watch 5 is Bluetooth call management, enabled by an advanced speaker system and dual-microphone setup with wind noise cancellation, ensuring clear calls up to 3 meters away. It also includes an SOS emergency call function for added safety.

With a battery life of up to 24 days, full Hebrew support, over 200 customizable watch faces, and the option to upload personal photos, the Redmi Watch 5 sets a new standard in the smartwatch category.

Prices:

Redmi Buds 6 Pro – NIS 449Redmi Buds 6 – NIS 299Redmi Watch 5 – NIS 599 Rami Levy's Full Gift Card (credit: PR)

Rami Levy is launching The Full Gift Card, a strategic move to establish dominance in Israel’s NIS 2.5 billion gift card market. This new card consolidates all Rami Levy Group brands, including Rami Levy Supermarkets, Rami Levy Internet, Rami Levy Neighborhood, Super Cofix, Good Pharm, and Israir Airlines.

Additionally, The Full Gift Card can be redeemed at over 100 leading retail chains and brands, such as Fox, Shilav, Castro, Opticana, Home Center, Shekem Electric, Auto Depot, and select online stores.

Available in physical and digital formats, in denominations ranging from NIS 100 to NIS 1,500, the card features a user-friendly interface.

Rami Levy: "Using The Full Gift Card at our grocery chains offers greater purchasing power since our prices are up to 30% lower than other supermarket chains."

In light of rising living costs, consumers recognize that Rami Levy's gift cards convert their money into higher real value for holiday shopping. This move has also increased the number of organizations choosing to gift employees The Full Gift Card, further positioning Rami Levy as Israel’s leading and most preferred gift card provider. Dolce & Gabbana (credit: PR)

Luxottica presents the hottest eyewear trends for spring-summer 2025.

Eyewear is no longer just a functional accessory—it has become a true fashion statement, elevating any look and allowing for personal expression. Today’s consumers own multiple pairs of glasses, mixing and matching them to suit their style, mood, and occasion.

According to Elinor Bor Ben-Zvi, VP of Marketing at Luxottica Israel, "Israeli consumers quickly embrace trends and now own an average of four to five pairs of glasses per year, a number that continues to rise. The local climate allows for nearly year-round use of sunglasses, making them an everyday essential rather than a seasonal item. With over 32 leading brands, Luxottica identifies and sets global eyewear trends. Sunglasses and optical glasses are part of our personal identity—a way to express ourselves and define our style. As a result, international eyewear brands are constantly developing new trends, staying one step ahead of the fashion world."

What’s in store for the upcoming season? Spring-Summer 2025 introduces bold and unexpected combinations: thin metal frames, futuristic alien-inspired designs, flattering oval shapes, soft shades of pink and green, and the "naked look" trend—transparent frames and natural-tone lenses. Another rising trend is innovative material blends and race-inspired designs, featuring sharp, dynamic, and ultra-modern aesthetics.

One of the standout trends this season is the racing trend, inspired by the world of sports—"NEED FOR SPEED." This dynamic style brings a fresh take on racing-inspired eyewear, with smaller, sleeker, and more refined silhouettes. The latest designs exude everyday freshness with a touch of edgy fashion, making them the perfect choice for those who love combining a sporty look with refined style. This trend is evident across performance brands like OAKLEY, as well as in the luxury lines of Ferrari, Scuderia Ferrari, and Armani.