Fashion designer May Mashiah makes a huge breakthrough abroad

Israeli designer May Mashiah continues to conquer new heights in her career, this time beyond Israel’s borders. Yesterday, it became official—her designs are now being sold on the FWRD fashion website, where she is featured alongside iconic luxury brands and promising talents with guaranteed potential for growth, marking an outstanding achievement that positions her on the global map.

It can certainly be said that the launch of this collaboration was a resounding success, as the first drop, sold under her name and featuring several models she worked on with the commercial site, was mostly sold out in various sizes within the first 24 hours of its release. Fashion designer May Mashiah (credit: PR)

If that’s not exciting and a source of pride for Israeli fashion, next month, the designer is expected to expand to the popular and beloved fashion website Revolve, a favorite among international fashionistas—another step that will further establish and strengthen her international standing. This collaboration is both natural and inevitable, as FWRD, where she has now launched her collection, is owned by the Revolve Group, which prides itself on its digital ability to connect with millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Most sizes sold out within just 24 hours (credit: PR)

Both retail websites are known for curating an exclusive list of designers. Among their clothing, footwear, and accessories categories, customers will effortlessly come across brand names like Jacquemus, Goyard, Tom Ford, and many more prestigious labels. May Mashiah might bring a refreshing turning point to this fashion landscape, as she champions a cohesive design language, often presenting ultra-sexy dresses with the signature cut-outs and sparkles that have become her trademark in recent years—keeping her at the forefront of Israeli fashion.

Designed by May Mashiah (credit: PR) Designed by May Mashiah (credit: PR)

Beyond her personal success, this is also a significant moment for Israeli fashion. In a world where it is not always easy to be an Israeli designer (or an Israeli in general), the recognition Mashiah is receiving is proof of determination, talent, and the growing place of local professionals on the global fashion map.